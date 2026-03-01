Middle East crisis: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal appeals to PM Modi to ‘immediately evacuate’ Indians caught in war zone

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal Sunday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “immediately evacuate” Indians caught in the war zone in the Middle East amid the US-Israel attacks in Iran and the counterattacks by the Islamic Republic.

“Several Punjabis who work in the Middle East to earn their livelihood, students and others, are caught in the war zone. I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take urgent steps to evacuate all Indian citizens from the most affected countries. A special air-lift drive in this regard should be initiated immediately upon opening of air routes,” said Badal, while talking to the media in Ludhiana’s Samrala.

Badal was in Samrala to address the ‘Punjab Bachao’ rally ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly polls.

“I am extremely worried as the countries that are worst affected due to the war have thousands of Punjabis working as labourers to earn their livelihood. I appeal to PM Modi that we must save each and every life. Each life is precious. It is our responsibility, our duty to evacuate Indians stuck in the war zone,” said Badal, adding that if need be, he will also meet the PM on the issue.

Meanwhile, during the rally, Badal said that the SAD was committed to establishing a world-class Skill University immediately after assuming power in Punjab in 2027.

Badal said that the University would have one college affiliated with it in each district. “We will set a target of imparting skill education to one lakh youth every year. The industry will be part and parcel of this drive and will train youth as per their requirements to ensure assured employability. I am convinced this is the way forward for Punjab. We are already running a pilot project in Muktsar in coordination with L&T and are confident of replicating it across the State,” he added.

‘Tax terrorism’

Badal lashed out at the AAP government for imposing ‘tax terrorism’ against the trading community. “Traders are facing GST raids even as taxation officers have been given targets and are constantly raiding shops and imposing steep penalties on them”. He said all this would stop once the SAD government was formed. “The Rahat scheme, which stipulated a one-time tax, will be reintroduced and taxation officers will be barred from entering trading establishments,” Badal added.

He said that “Delhi-based parties, including the Congress, AAP, or the BJP, were not concerned about safeguarding Punjab’s interests.”

“They only come to rule. SAD is a regional party and the only party that is Punjab’s own,” the SAD chief said.

“Even though we now have only three legislators in the state assembly, we stood by you during the devastating floods last year when you were abandoned by both the Centre and the AAP government,” said Badal, addressing the rally.

He also announced that the next SAD government would ensure tubewell connections to all farmers. “We are also committed to providing interest-free loans of Rs 1 lakh to youth to enable them to become entrepreneurs. We will also provide flour and lentils at Rs 4 and Rs 20 per kg under the Atta-Dal scheme and increase assistance for the marriage of daughters of weaker sections to Rs 1 lakh,” Badal said.