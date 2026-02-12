Midday meal worker hacked to death in Kangra’s Chanour

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 59-year-old midday meal worker was hacked to death with a sickle in broad daylight inside the premises of a government primary school in Chanour village of Kangra district on Thursday.
The victim is identified as Sulochana Devi, while the suspect involved in the crime is identified as Rakesh Kumar, alias Monu, 48, a resident of Chanour.
“We have apprehended the suspect, who is known to the victim as a midday meal worker. He is being interrogated to ascertain the motive behind the murder. The weapon used in the crime is yet to recover. Further details will be shared once interrogation is completed,” DSP (Dadasiba) Raj Kumar told the media persons.
The school’s head teacher Sarita Devi told the police that the incident took place around 12.30 pm during school hours.
The victim was standing near the kitchen when the assailant entered the school premises hurling abuses and attacked her. Teachers told the police that they came out of their classes after hearing the cries of Sulochana Devi. When they found a man carrying sickle was standing nearby the lying severely injured woman, they locked the students in the classrooms. Later, teachers of nearby Government Senior Secondary School Chanour also rushed to the spot. The assailant threatened them and they hurled stones on him. The suspect managed to escape from the spot and was later apprehended.
“We suddenly heard loud screams from students around noon. When I rushed toward the kitchen area, I saw Sulochana Devi lying in a pool of blood outside the kitchen door, while the suspect was standing nearby the victim,” Sarita Devi told the police. A case was registered at the Dadasiba police station.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Anil Kapoor's journey in Hindi cinema was filled with challenges, but he persevered and found success despite being the son of a film producer. He was inspired by his father's struggles and took up menial jobs to make his mark in the industry. At the 12th edition of Expresso by SCREEN, Anil reflected on his father's beginnings and how it influenced his own motivations and creative influences.