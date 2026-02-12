Midday meal worker hacked to death in Kangra’s Chanour

The victim was standing near the kitchen when the assailant entered the school premises hurling abuses and attacked a midday meal worker. (Source: Express Archives/ Representational)

A 59-year-old midday meal worker was hacked to death with a sickle in broad daylight inside the premises of a government primary school in Chanour village of Kangra district on Thursday.

The victim is identified as Sulochana Devi, while the suspect involved in the crime is identified as Rakesh Kumar, alias Monu, 48, a resident of Chanour.

“We have apprehended the suspect, who is known to the victim as a midday meal worker. He is being interrogated to ascertain the motive behind the murder. The weapon used in the crime is yet to recover. Further details will be shared once interrogation is completed,” DSP (Dadasiba) Raj Kumar told the media persons.