MHA showcauses Punjab DGP, probe team visits site

On the day it constituted a three-member committee to probe the security breach that left the Prime Minister stranded on a flyover in Punjab for 15-20 minutes on January 5, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a show-cause notice to Punjab DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya asking “why action should not be initiated against you” under All India Service Rules since “it appears prima facie that you have violated the legal obligations enjoined upon the Director General of Police under the Special Protection Group Act”.

The notice, dated January 6 and signed by Deputy Secretary Archana Varma, has asked the DGP to send his reply to the MHA by 5 pm, January 8, “failing which it will be presumed that you have nothing to say and disciplinary action as deemed fit will be initiated”.

Similar show-cause notices have been issued to Bathinda SSP Ajay Maluja and Ferozepur SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans – on January 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade set out from Bathinda airport to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur, but ran into a blockade by protesters en route.

In the notice, Varma said “the VVIP was stuck on the flyover, just 100 mtr before the protest site, for about 15-20 minutes. This was a very grave and totally avoidable lapse in the security of the VVIP. On account of this lapse, the VVIP was exposed to grave security risk and the programme had to be curtailed and he had to come back to Bhatinda airport. It is abundantly clear that route clearance was given without adequately attending to all the security concerns pointed out in ASL meetings on 1st and 2nd January”.

“And whereas, as per the Blue Book and established procedures, as DGP Punjab you were mandated to make adequate arrangements for the security and logistics for the VVIP’s visit and also to make contingency plan for movement of VVIP by road with necessary deployment of security forces. It is manifestly obvious that a contingency plan with attendant security deployment was either not made or put to effect when so required,” the notice stated.

It also said: “Available information so far indicates that the Police at the protest site was found to be inactive. Senior police officers present at the site were also found to be ineffective in making efforts to facilitate movement of the carcade of the VVIP. Throughout the route only skeletal police deployment was observed.”

Meanwhile, the three-member MHA committee, comprising Cabinet Secretariat Secretary (Security) Sudhir Kumar Saxena, IB Joint Director Balbir Singh and Special Protection Group IG S Suresh, visited the spot where the PM’s cavalcade was halted by protesters.

Earlier, the committee had sought the presence Friday of DGP Chattopadhyaya and 12 other officers in Ferozepur.

On Thursday, Joint Secretary D Sai Amutha Devi wrote to Punjab Chief Secretary Anirudh Tiwari regarding the “Enquiry into the lapses in security arrangements during the visit of Prime Minister to Punjab”.

Must Read | Centre may use SPG Act against Punjab Police officers, summon them to Delhi

“I am directed to inform that Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat, along with the two members of the Committee will be visiting Ferozepur on January 07, 2022. You are requested to instruct the concerned officers to meet the committee from 10 am onwards at BSF Campus, Ferozepur, along with the relevant orders/documents/records with reference to the subject,” the letter stated.

DGP Chattopadhyay, ADGP Cyber Crime G Nageshwar Rao, ADGP Jitendra Jain, Patiala IGP Mukhwinder Singh Chinna, Ferozepur DIG Inderbir Singh, Faridkot DIG Sujeet Singh, Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner Davinder Singh, Ferozepur SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans, Moga SSP Charanjit Singh Sohal, Kotkapura Duty Magistrate Varinder Singh, Ludhiana Joint Commissioner Ankur Mahendru, Bathinda DC APS Sandhu, Bathinda SSP Ajay Maluja were asked to remain present in Ferozepur for the MHA team’s visit.

The FIR registered by Punjab Police on the security breach is against “unidentified persons” and does not mention names.

The FIR has been registered on the statement of Kulgari police station SHO, Inspector Balbir Singh. “I was informed that some unidentified persons had blocked the drain near village Piyaareana on Moga-Ferozepur Road due to which the road was closed for the movement of common public, people going to rally and VIP vehicles. I reached the spot with force between 2.30 pm and 3 pm. Case has been registered against unidentified persons under IPC section 283,” he said in the statement.