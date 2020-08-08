MHA sends Chahal’s name to DoPT for next Chandigarh SSP

Kuldeep Singh Chahal Kuldeep Singh Chahal

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has forwarded the name of Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal, a 2009 batch Indian Police Services (IPS) officer, to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) for the UT SSP’s post, sources said.

Chahal was the seniormost officer among the other two IPS officers, Ketan Baliram Patil and Viveksheel Soni.

The UT Administrator had sent Soni’s name to the Home Ministry last month from among a penal of three officers. Before clearing the Civil Services, Chahal was an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Chandigarh Police.

Chahal is the second longest serving SSP in Mohali after Gurpreet Singh Bhullar. His first stint started in December 2016 which ended in February 2019 when he was transferred to Tarn Taran.

In July 2019, Chahal was again posted as Mohali SSP. He also remained the Muktsar Sahib SSP during the previous SAD-BJP government. Before joining as Mohali SSP in 2016 for the first time, Chahal remained Hoshiarpur SSP.

