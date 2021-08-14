MHA puts speculation in Chandigarh over independent Administrator to rest

Putting speculations to rest, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Friday that the central government has not taken any decision on divesting Punjab Governor of the responsibility of the Chandigarh Administrator, and neither is there any such proposal under contemplation.

Speculations were rife that Chandigarh will be getting an independent Administrator now, after UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore’s term ends soon. Punjab Governor usually is vested with the charge of Chandigarh Administrator.

The spokesperson of the Ministry in a tweet, said, “The apprehension expressed in Sukhbir Singh Badal’s tweet that he met and urged the Union Home Minister to review the Union Government’s decision to appoint a full-fledged Administrator for Chandigarh by divesting the Governor of Punjab of this charge, is unfounded. It is clarified that the Union Government has not taken any decision of divesting Punjab Governor of this responsibility of Chandigarh Administrator; and, neither is any such proposal under contemplation.”

He further said, “It is also clarified that Sukhbir Singh Badal has not raised this issue with the Union Home Minister.”

On Thursday, Sukhbir Singh Badal had tweeted: “Have conveyed to the HM that there is no reason to appoint a full-fledged administrator for the UT from outside Punjab. Till the UT is not transferred to Pb, the officer should be appointed from the state. Chandigarh is inseparable from Pb & must be transferred to it ASAP.” However, the claims have been discarded by the Ministry, that said Badal has not raised any such issue with the Union Home Minister.

Speculations had gone so far and wide that even BJP Councillor Shakti Devshali wrote to HM Amit Shah Friday, stating that “Chandigarh requires a full time Administrator”.