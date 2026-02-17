MHA clears prosecution of suspended DIG Bhullar in graft case

According to the FIR and investigation records, Sharda initially sought a bribe to close the case and later demanded Rs 8 lakh to ensure no further police action against the complainant’s business. (File image)

The Ministry of Home Affairs has granted sanction to prosecute suspended Punjab Police officer Harcharan Singh Bhullar, clearing the way for his trial in a high-profile corruption case.

A supplementary chargesheet against Bhullar and his alleged associate Kirshanu Sharda was filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before the special CBI court in Chandigarh on Tuesday. The agency informed Special CBI Judge Bhawna Jain that prosecution sanction had been accorded.

The January 23, 2026 order authorises prosecution of the 2009-batch IPS officer under Sections 7 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended), and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The sanction, issued in the name of the President of India under Section 19(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, enables the CBI to initiate criminal proceedings before a competent court.