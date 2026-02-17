MHA clears prosecution of suspended DIG Bhullar in graft case

Supplementary chargesheet filed before CBI court after sanction under Prevention of Corruption Act

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
2 min readChandigarhFeb 17, 2026 10:39 PM IST
mhaAccording to the FIR and investigation records, Sharda initially sought a bribe to close the case and later demanded Rs 8 lakh to ensure no further police action against the complainant’s business. (File image)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Ministry of Home Affairs has granted sanction to prosecute suspended Punjab Police officer Harcharan Singh Bhullar, clearing the way for his trial in a high-profile corruption case.

A supplementary chargesheet against Bhullar and his alleged associate Kirshanu Sharda was filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before the special CBI court in Chandigarh on Tuesday. The agency informed Special CBI Judge Bhawna Jain that prosecution sanction had been accorded.

The January 23, 2026 order authorises prosecution of the 2009-batch IPS officer under Sections 7 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended), and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The sanction, issued in the name of the President of India under Section 19(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, enables the CBI to initiate criminal proceedings before a competent court.

Bhullar, who was posted as Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Ropar Range, was arrested by the CBI in October 2025 following allegations by a scrap dealer from Fatehgarh Sahib. The complainant alleged that Bhullar, through an intermediary, demanded illegal gratification to settle a 2023 FIR registered at Sirhind police station.

According to the FIR and investigation records, Sharda initially sought a bribe to close the case and later demanded Rs 8 lakh to ensure no further police action against the complainant’s business.

A CBI trap on October 16, 2025, led to Sharda being caught allegedly accepting Rs 5 lakh on Bhullar’s behalf.

After reviewing the probe and consulting the Central Vigilance Commission, the MHA concluded that sufficient material existed to establish a prima facie case under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Story continues below this ad

The CBI has also filed a supplementary chargesheet based on forensic analysis of mobile phones seized from Bhullar and Sharda. Officials said the examination did not yield additional incriminating material beyond what was already part of the case record.

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo)
‘World’s only helicopter to fly at Everest heights will be made in India’: Modi
Salim Khan
Salim Khan stable but under close observation in ICU, says Lilavati hospital in first bulletin; was brought by family doctor
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Sunil Gavaskar rallies behind Imran Khan: 'Whatever the political differences... he should be looked after in a humane manner'
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Live Blog
Advertisement