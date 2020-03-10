‘Not till statements of victims, witnesses have been recorded’: HC junks bail pleas of 4 accused

The four accused — Sandip, Karamjeet, Amarjeet and Rahul — who were granted interim bail by the High Court in March 2018, were initially arrested by Haryana Police. The four accused — Sandip, Karamjeet, Amarjeet and Rahul — who were granted interim bail by the High Court in March 2018, were initially arrested by Haryana Police.

Two years after it granted interim bail to four accused in the 2016 Mewat gangrape and double murder case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court, while dismissing their petitions, has said they cannot be granted regular bail till statements of the eyewitnesses and victims have not been recorded by the trial court.

A couple was murdered, and a minor girl and her cousin were allegedly raped in a Mewat village in August 2016. The case is being investigated by CBI. The accused in the case allegedly also looted the house of the victims. The four accused — Sandip, Karamjeet, Amarjeet and Rahul — who were granted interim bail by the High Court in March 2018, were initially arrested by Haryana Police.

The CBI had, in 2018, on the basis of DNA profiling and fingerprints, named four members of the Axle gang — Hemant Chauhan, Ayan Chauhan, Vinay and Jai Bhagwan, as accused in the crime. In February 2020, the CBI added three more names to the list including that of Army jawan Ravinder Yadav alias Faujit alias Kala, Amit Yadav and Tejpal Yadav.

According to a reply filed by CBI through its counsel Sumeet Goel before High Court, the four accused persons were identified by both rape victims on September 14, 2016, and they have maintained their version during the probe conducted by the agency. The counsel representing the accused on the other hand argued that the Test Identification Parade is not supported by any medical evidence, and the media has presented it as a “sensational case by giving it a communal colour”.

Dismissing bail pleas of the four accused and directing them to surrender forthwith before the trial court, Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan in an order dated March 4 noted that no new ground is made out since the first application filed by the accused was dismissed in July 2017.

“In view of the fact that the eyewitnesses and victims are poor…regular bail cannot be granted to the petitioners till the time statements of eyewitnesses and victims are recorded by the trial court,” says the order.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.