Metro not conducive to Chandigarh’s ethos, we need a smart bus system: City-based experts

Why is it not feasible to dig up Chandigarh, a city with limited space, for an alternative means of transport that would ease congestion? After the heated debate between two senior BJP leaders, Satya Pal Jain and Sanjay Tandon, and Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher on Tuesday, at the Administrator’s Advisory Council meeting, where Kher opposed to a Metro system, many experts have come forward to voice their concerns in this regard. City-based experts believe that rather than uprooting the city, a robust, smart, intelligent bus system needs to be put in place in this small city, that is commuter friendly and is also in line with the ethos of the city. They believe that a Metro system is not conducive to this.

Ajay Duggal, Professor, National Institute of Technical Teachers Training Research (NITTTR), said that the Metro is viable only for a stretch of about 30 to 40 km minimum as per some international guidelines.

“Metro stations cannot be placed at every 1.5 km. Practically, at least 5 km needs to be the minimum spacing (between stations). If you calculate, the total time of the journey, it includes the source (home/office) to the metro station, wait period, journey period and then the destination. For upto 10 km, it may actually exceed that by one’s own vehicle. The total cost of ticket plus parking, etc., may not have any advantage and it will badly damage the city’s aesthetics. It’s not a city of skyscrapers and may at some locations even result in damage to buildings due to excavation during the construction and vibrations due to metro operations. The vibration causes settlements of soil,” Duggal said.

While speaking about an alternative means of transport, he said, “In Chandigarh, we must look at having small sized public transportations but with high frequency. Mini buses or tempo travelers will be better for our city. The key here is to shift from personal vehicles to public transportation”.

The Leader of Opposition and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Yogesh Dhingra had in the meeting on Tuesday said that “Chandigarh needs to invest just one per cent of the funds Metro requires for the city bus system and the problem stands solved”.

He said, “With an automated system where one gets to know within how many minutes their next bus will arrive, everything stands solved. It will not require much investment and will help people cover large distances in a small pricing”.

Major DP Singh, Former Principal of the PG Government College Chandigarh agreed, and said that it is better to strengthen the network of buses like other cities. “It would be better to have mini buses at short intervals on busy routes. There is no point of spoiling the whole city and inconvenience to the public. During office hours bigger buses can help on some routes. With frequent buses, there will be fewer cars and bikes and it will also be cheaper for people along with the fact that there would be less congestion on the road,” he said.

A practising architect, Shilpa Das said, “Like the e-buses, which ply even when they are 90 per cent empty, there is a good possibility that Metro will meet same fate. Their is no quick fix to Chandigarh’s traffic woes. It doesn’t get resolved in a low-rise low-density city. A combination of small shuttle buses with high frequency that are given priority crossing at all junctions, combined with smart bus stops, with last minute connectivity solutions that would include upgrading cycle/ pedestrian infrastructure is the solution”. She added, “These solutions don’t sound fancy, don’t cost a bomb, but they will have to be tried earnestly”.

Former nominated councillor and architect Surinder Bahga said that a ring road around the city will be the key route in diverting a major chunk of traffic that passes through Chandigarh to reach the neighbouring towns.

“Two different studies have found that Metro is not feasible in a city like Chandigarh. Le Corbusier had already given a four phased development plan for roundabouts. CRAPHTS did a similar study and submitted to the Chandigarh Administration. But neither Corbusier Plan nor CRAPHTS’ proposal was implemented. Chandigarh can run a fleet of big electric buses on sector-dividing roads. Mini buses can be used to cater to interior of sectors, campuses. A ring road around the city can be planned to restrict unnecessary traffic of other cities entering in interior of Chandigarh city,” Bahga said.

On Tuesday, senior BJP leaders Jain and Tandon went on to speak against MP Kher, stating that the project of Metro be revived in the city. Kher yet again opposed saying that she will not let the city be uprooted for Metro, which is not even a financially viable project.

The Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) in a fresh survey report prepared earlier this month had also proposed a Metro system for the city and neighbouring towns.

In its draft report, RITES has suggested a 64 km Metro link for the Tricity as the best way to ease traffic congestion. It had suggested that the first phase would consist three corridors in Chandigarh — with a total length of 44.8 km. Of this, 16 km of the Metro system in the city may be underground and the remaining elevated.

Independent cycle tracks, widening of carriageway

Meanwhile, UT Adviser to the Administrator Dharam Pal with Finance Secretary-cum-Secretary Engineering, Vijay Namdeorao Zade and other officers Wednesday visited the black spots on the Airport Light Point and UT boundary at Zirakpur to look at the ongoing improvements and propose planning to ease traffic.

After the inspection, the Adviser directed to complete connectivity on UT boundary at Zirakpur within two months. Further, recently an estimate approval to tune of Rs 9.68 crore was given to construct independent cycle tracks from Tribune Chowk up to the boundary, besides widening of the slow carriageway. Junctions are being planned in a way that traffic movement will be slow and organised. The Adviser also asked to complete the work within the stipulated time.

