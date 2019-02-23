‘Metro is doomed to fail since cost of project is high and tickets will be costly’: Kirron Kher

THE CHANDIGARH Metro is a doomed project as the cost of tickets will be high, claimed Member of Parliament Kirron Kher at Panjab University (PU) on Friday.

Kher, who is a former student of PU, was interacting with students at a programme called ‘Coffee with Kirron’.

She said the cost of the metro project will be around Rs 14,000 crore, is very high for a city with a population of just 12 lakh.

“Since the cost of the project is high, the tickets will be costly. That is why I say it is a project doomed to fail,” the MP said.

She added that it will take years to complete the metro project in Chandigarh. “Every road will be dug up. People will be subjected to tremendous inconvenience.” She stressed that the monorail will be more effective.

While emphasising on the need to promote car-pooling, Kher said, “Even a family of two people here has 3-4 cars. We must initiate car-pooling to save money and bring down emissions which are hazardous for the environment.”