Met PM Modi to discuss farm laws, he was arrogant, says Meghalaya Governor Malik

Continuing to attack the government and the BJP leadership, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “arrogant” when he met him to discuss the farmer protests and that he ended up having an argument with him.

Addressing a social function at Dadri in Haryana, Malik said, “Main jab kisano ke maamle mein Pradhan Mantri ji se milne gaya, to meri panch minute mein ladai ho gayi unse. Wo bahut ghamand mein the. Jab maine unse kaha, hamare 500 log mar gaye… to usne kaha, mere liye mare hain? (Maine) kaha aapke liye hi to mare the, jo aap raja bane huye ho… Mera jhagda ho gaya. Unhone kaha ab aap Amit Shah se mil lo. Main Amit Shah se mila… (When I went to meet the Prime Minister to discuss the farmer issue, I ended up fighting with him within five minutes. He was very arrogant. When I told him that 500 of our own (farmers) had died… he said, ‘Did they die because of me?’ I told him yes, since you are the king. I ended up having an argument with him. He told me to meet Amit Shah and I did).”

Later, speaking to media persons in Dadri, when asked about the government’s decision to repeal the farm laws and the farmer’s pending demands, he said, “What more could the PM have said other than what he said… We (farmers) should get decisions done in our favour. We should take their help to get legal guarantee for MSP instead of doing something that spoils everything.”

“Some issues are still pending. For instance, there are cases (against farmers)… the government needs to show honesty on that count and withdraw the cases. Similarly, legal MSP will have to be done.”

Explained Malik’s barbs Satya pal Malik has attacked the Union government multiple times in the recent past over the farm laws. In October, he had said the government would not return to power if the farmers’ demands were not met.

Malik has attacked the Union government multiple times in the recent past over the farm laws. In November, speaking in Jaipur, he had said the Centre will have to eventually concede to the farmers’ demands. He also said that every time he speaks on the farmers’ issue, he has an apprehension for a couple of weeks that he might get a call from Delhi. Stating that a Governor cannot be removed, he said “well-wishers” keep waiting for him to say something which might lead to his removal.

A section of khap panchayats had invited Malik for a panchayat at Kitlana toll plaza in Bhiwani district on Sunday but he skipped the event. Farmers had sat on a dharna for nearly a year at this toll plaza as part of their agitation.

Malik said: “I am in the favour of khaps. They are from the times of (king) Harshvardhan. But khaps should work carefully, they should not go against our Constitution and legal systems.”