Met forecasts light rain for today

THE WEATHER department has forecast a cloudy sky with likely thundery development and light rain for Saturday.

Officials said that light rain is expected towards afternoon.

Heavy rain was predicted at certain places in Haryana for the next two-three days.

According to the weather department, the western disturbance is a trough in mid and upper tropospheric westerlies.

The director of Meteorological Department, Chandigarh, Manmohan Singh, said, “A cloudy sky with light rain is expected for the next three-four days. Heavy rain is expected in certain areas of Haryana.”

The maximum temperature was recorded at 30.4 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 22.8 degrees Celsius.