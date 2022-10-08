scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Met forecasts light rain for today

Heavy rain was predicted at certain places in Haryana for the next two-three days.

The director of Meteorological Department, Chandigarh, Manmohan Singh, said, “A cloudy sky with light rain is expected for the next three-four days. Heavy rain is expected in certain areas of Haryana.” (Representational/ File)

THE WEATHER department has forecast a cloudy sky with likely thundery development and light rain for Saturday.
Officials said that light rain is expected towards afternoon.

According to the weather department, the western disturbance is a trough in mid and upper tropospheric westerlies.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 30.4 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 22.8 degrees Celsius.

2 held for cheating UT resident of Rs 1.10L

