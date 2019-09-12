Met: Chandigarh gets highest rainfall, Panchkula the lowest

CHANDIGARH, PANCHKULA and Mohali have received a varying amount of rainfall in the ongoing monsoon season with Chandigarh witnessing the highest rainfall and Panchkula the lowest, official data reveals. September has witnessed a dry start as the monsoon season is currently in its last leg.

According to the data provided by the local meteorological centre, Chandigarh has received 603.2 mm rainfall till September 10 against the normal seasonal rainfall of 763.1 mm — a departure of 21 per cent. Panchkula district in Haryana has recorded the lowest rainfall in the Tricity so far — 304.1 mm rainfall has been recorded against the seasonal normal of 850 mm, meaning a huge departure of 64 per cent. Mohali in contrast has received more than the normal seasonal rainfall but lower than Chandigarh — 527.3 mm rainfall has been recorded in the district to date against the seasonal normal of 519.4 mm.

However, in Chandigarh, the rainfall recorded this monsoon is very less as compared to last year. In 2018, the rainfall had broken the record of the past seven years. Chandigarh received around 1,000 mm rainfall during the four months of rainy season last year with around 295.8 mm in September alone. Since 2011, the rainfall record had never crossed the 900 mark until 2018. The rainfall season usually begins in the first week of June but this year made a late arrival with rain only appearing by July.

The maximum temperature in Chandigarh had reached 44.2 degrees Celsius on May 31 and it was the highest of the summer season this year. The sporadic rainfall in the monsoon season has kept the maximum temperature below the mark of 40 degrees Celsius but the night temperatures have been mostly above normal and humid.