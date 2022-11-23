Message in a song: Chandigarh inspector’s melodious attempt to reduce traffic offences

When he sees traffic violations in Chandigarh while on duty, he pens the details down in lyrics and sings the song, all in an effort to make the people of Chandigarh aware about the rules. Chandigarh Police Sub-Inspector Bhupinder Singh (56), known for spreading traffic awareness through his songs, is not only getting popular on his YouTube channel, Bhupinder Singh, but is also gaining attention from the leading singers of Bollywood.

Singh, was recently called to attend the Indian Idol show at Mumbai and on on the request of the show’s anchor Aditya Narayan, sang his version of Daler Mehndi’s ‘Bolo tara ra ra’. Singh has given the original a funky twist by adding the lyrics ‘Gaddi nu crane lai gayi…’

Speaking to The Indian Express, he said, “My recent video on creating awareness among people called ‘No Parking’ went viral. It was seen by a lot of people, including the Indian Idol organisers, who then called me and asked me to join them and perform at the show”.

“It was a great experience, I sang my songs which talk about traffic rules, and the judges at the show were delighted to hear them”, said Singh.

Singh said that he joined the UT Police in 1987 as a constable. Since then he was posted in different departments.

Talking about his interest in music, he said, “I do not have any background in music, nor is there anyone in my family who ever took an interest in music. My family largely comes from an agricultural background. When I joined the traffic police in 2012, while being on my duty, I used to see people, especially youths violating rules, and not ready to adhere to them when told. So I decided to write songs on such traffic violations, and planned further to sing songs to make people aware”.

Singh said that in 2015, he was transferred from the traffic wing. However, seeing his creative efforts in making people aware, he was asked to join the traffic police back in 2017.

“People really appreciate the style of my singing and my lyrics. I have also performed at traffic workshops and my seniors have appreciated it too, which motivates me,” said Singh.

Singh said that he has written around 40 songs and has released around 12-15 of them. His songs are based on helmet violations, wrong parking, zebra crossing violations, drink driving, etc. Currently, Singh has around 4,52,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel. One of his most watched videos includes his song on drink driving challans in UT, with over 11,700 views.