Meri Yogyta Meri Pehchan campaign: Ludhiana admn installs name plates with qualifications of 11 women outside their houses

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The Ludhiana district administration on Wednesday expanded the “Meri Yogyta Meri Pehchan” campaign to the entire district, under which names and higher qualifications of 11 women were installed outside their homes in Manakwal village.
Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain said, “For years, girls and women have faced discrimination. In most families, girls have to struggle harder than their brothers to pursue higher education. Despite these challenges, when they achieve higher degrees, it becomes our duty to give them due respect and recognition.”
“Any daughter or sister who wishes to have a name plate outside her house mentioning her name and qualifications can approach the district administration. We will get a beautiful nameplate made and installed at her residence free of cost. This will motivate her to pursue further studies and inspire other girls in the area,” the DC said.
The DC said, “These name plates will encourage more girls to aim for higher qualifications.”
He appealed to Ludhiana residents to extend full support so that this target could be achieved successfully. “This initiative will help our daughters achieve greater success in life,” he emphasised.
Jain said the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led government has taken concrete steps to empower women by giving them prominent positions in administration and governance. “Several women officers have been appointed as Deputy Commissioners and SSPs, while many others are serving as ADCs, SDMs and on other senior posts. The women officers are performing their duties with great dedication, sensitivity and efficiency, which is benefiting society immensely,” the DC added.
He urged the women to pursue higher education and higher positions so that they could contribute meaningfully to society.
Sarpanch Manpreet Singh Manu expressed gratitude to Jain and the district administration for honouring the educated daughters of his village by installing name plates outside their homes.
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