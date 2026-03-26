Meri Yogyta Meri Pehchan campaign: Ludhiana admn installs name plates with qualifications of 11 women outside their houses

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain with one of the women outside whose house a nameplate has been installed describing her academic credentials. (Express Photo)

The Ludhiana district administration on Wednesday expanded the “Meri Yogyta Meri Pehchan” campaign to the entire district, under which names and higher qualifications of 11 women were installed outside their homes in Manakwal village.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain said, “For years, girls and women have faced discrimination. In most families, girls have to struggle harder than their brothers to pursue higher education. Despite these challenges, when they achieve higher degrees, it becomes our duty to give them due respect and recognition.”

“Any daughter or sister who wishes to have a name plate outside her house mentioning her name and qualifications can approach the district administration. We will get a beautiful nameplate made and installed at her residence free of cost. This will motivate her to pursue further studies and inspire other girls in the area,” the DC said.