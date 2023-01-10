Merger, reshuffle of Haryana departments leaves CM Manohar Lal Khattar with 14 portfolios; Dy CM has seven

After the Haryana government recently notified the merger of at least 12 departments, a reshuffle of portfolios of council of ministers was done Tuesday. The merger has left certain cabinet ministers with lesser departments, while Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar holds the maximum of 14 departments followed by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who now has seven departments.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Singh, who faces an FIR on charges of sexual harassment, continues to hold the charge of Minister of State, Printing and Stationery (independent charge).

Khattar’s departments include Finance, Institutional Finance and Credit Control, Town and Country Planning and Urban Estates, Irrigation and Water Resources, Planning, Administration of Justice, Architecture, General Administration, Criminal Investigation, Personnel and Training, Raj Bhawan Affairs, Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes and Antyodaya (SEWA), Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship, Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture, Sports and any other department not specifically allotted to any minister.

Chautala’s departments include Revenue and Disaster Management, Excise and Taxation, Industries and Commerce, Public Works (B&R), Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Civil Aviation and Rehabilitation.

Anil Vij, who earlier used to head the Science and Technology department, which has now been merged with the Education department, will now hold Home, Health, Medical Education and Research and Ayush.

Education minister Kanwar Pal, who earlier held the portfolio of both School and Higher Education departments, now heads the School Education, Parliamentary Affairs, Hospitality, Environment, Forests and Wildlife, and Heritage and Tourism departments.

Mool Chand Sharma shall now head Transport, Mines and Geology, Elections and Higher Education, while Ranjit Singh will continue to hold Energy and Jails departments.

Advertisement

Jai Prakash Dalal will head Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Fisheries and Law and Justice, while Dr Banwari Lal will continue to head Co-operation and Public Health Engineering departments.

Dr Kamal Gupta will also continue to head Urban Local Bodies and Housing For All while Devender Singh Babli will now head Development and Panchayats.

Among Ministers of State, Om Prakash Yadav will head Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare (independent charge), Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of SCs and BCs and Antyodaya (SEWA) (attached with chief minister), Kamlesh Dhanda will head Women and Child Development (independent charge) and Archives (independent charge) and while Anoop Dhanak will head Labour (independent charge), Revenue and Disaster management (attached with deputy chief minister), Industries and Commerce (attached with deputy chief minister) and Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (attached with deputy chief minister).