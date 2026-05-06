Merger or defection? CM of Punjab, Raghav Chadha meet Droupadi Murmu over legal status

The AAP suffered a major jolt on April 24, when seven of its 10 Rajya Sabha members quit and merged with the BJP.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
2 min readChandigarhMay 6, 2026 04:16 AM IST
Merger or defection? CM of Punjab, Chadha meet Murmu over legal statusPresident Droupadi Murmu being felicitated by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. (PTI)
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Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday met President Droupadi Murmu and sought the termination of membership of six Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab who defected to the BJP, saying their act was a “mockery” and “murder” of the Constitution.

Mann’s meeting with Murmu came soon after four of the six MPs, including Raghav Chadha, Rajinder Gupta, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak, called on the President and submitted a representation alleging harassment and “politically motivated” action against them by the Punjab government following their exit from AAP.

The AAP suffered a major jolt on April 24, when seven of its 10 Rajya Sabha members quit and merged with the BJP. The other three included Harbhajan Singh, Vikramjit Sahney and Swati Maliwal. Barring Maliwal, all others were from Punjab. Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan later officially accepted their merger with the BJP, reducing the AAP’s strength in the Upper House of Parliament to three. Mann, who reached Delhi accompanied by more than 85 of the party’s 94 MLAs, submitted a memorandum to the President carrying 95 signatures.

During the meeting, he emphasised the need for an amendment in the Constitution, to allow people to exercise the right to recall their elected representatives. He said the President assured him she would consult Constitutional experts before responding. Incidentally, it was Chadha who, as an AAP MP, had called for such a measure.

Speaking in Parliament in February, Chadha had argued for the introduction of a ‘right to recall’ mechanism, which would empower voters to remove elected representatives before the expiration of their five-year term if they do not perform effectively.

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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