Merger or defection? CM of Punjab, Raghav Chadha meet Droupadi Murmu over legal status

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday met President Droupadi Murmu and sought the termination of membership of six Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab who defected to the BJP, saying their act was a “mockery” and “murder” of the Constitution.

Mann’s meeting with Murmu came soon after four of the six MPs, including Raghav Chadha, Rajinder Gupta, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak, called on the President and submitted a representation alleging harassment and “politically motivated” action against them by the Punjab government following their exit from AAP.

The AAP suffered a major jolt on April 24, when seven of its 10 Rajya Sabha members quit and merged with the BJP. The other three included Harbhajan Singh, Vikramjit Sahney and Swati Maliwal. Barring Maliwal, all others were from Punjab. Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan later officially accepted their merger with the BJP, reducing the AAP’s strength in the Upper House of Parliament to three. Mann, who reached Delhi accompanied by more than 85 of the party’s 94 MLAs, submitted a memorandum to the President carrying 95 signatures.