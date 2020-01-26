Merely 4% of city’s 2,064 homeless people aware of welfare schemes

The welfare schemes include Pradhan Mantri Bima Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Sukaynya Bima Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojna, Sampoorna Bima Gram Yojna and Pradhan Mantri Garkib Awas Yojna. (File) The welfare schemes include Pradhan Mantri Bima Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Sukaynya Bima Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojna, Sampoorna Bima Gram Yojna and Pradhan Mantri Garkib Awas Yojna. (File)

About 96 per cent of the total 2,064 homeless people in Chandigarh are unaware of the welfare schemes introduced by the central government, says a joint survey conducted by the Centre for Social Work and Panjab University (PU).

The welfare schemes include Pradhan Mantri Bima Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Sukaynya Bima Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojna, Sampoorna Bima Gram Yojna and Pradhan Mantri Garkib Awas Yojna.

The detailed survey said, “Merely one person out of 2,064 homeless people was aware of the Pradhan Mantri Sampoorna Bima Gram Yojna. As many as 157 people out of 2,064 were aware about the Pradhan Mantri Garib Awas Yojna scheme. Only seven homeless people were aware of the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojna, while six homeless people were availing the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojna and 50 were availing the Pradhan Mantri Bima Yojna.”

A senior officer with Centre for Social Work of the Municipal Corporation, UT, said, “Asking homeless people about different insurance and welfare schemes was the part of a questionnaire designed for the homeless people. Almost 97 per cent of homeless people were found unaware of these schemes. Among those, who were aware about the schemes, very few were availing the benefits. The focus of this survey was to collect the details.”

The survey, which was submitted to MC Commissioner KK Yadav, also concludes that 94.6 per cent people (1953 out of 2,064) are permanently homeless and 5.4 percent people (111) are temporarily homeless in Chandigarh. Most of the homeless people take shelter in Sector 17, Sector 22 and Sector 26. At least 1,238 homeless people have bank accounts and 826 of them do not have a bank account.

As many as 137 homeless people out of 1,927 avail the LPG subsidy facility.

