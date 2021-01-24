Merely 23% vulnerable children able to complete courses under PMKVY at Chandigarh Police’s centres, says RTI reply

The special project carried in police buildings was meant for youths in conflict with law and in dire need of care and protection. (File photo)

MERELY 23 PER CENT of the total enrolled vulnerable youths in special training courses at three learning centers being run in police buildings have been able to complete the certified courses under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) in 2018-19, revealed an RTI query.

“A total 777 children were enrolled in different offered courses under the Special Project training type. Merely 307 students out of 777 were trained, and 186 out of 307 were able to complete the courses and further certified. The courses were related to beauty and wellness, tourism and hospitality and the sector of health care,” suggest information obtained through the RTI.

Some organisations based in New Delhi, including Primero Skills and Training Pvt Ltd and IACT Education Pvt Ltd, were selected to provide training to vulnerable children at the three training centers at the Sector 34 police station, the Sector 26 police station, and police post, Sector 24. IACT Education Pvt Ltd was allotted centers in PP 24 and PS 34, while Primero Skills and Training Pvt Ltd was allotted the training center in PS 26.

“As many as 189 children were enrolled under the healthcare sector for General Duty Assistant in the training center at PS 34. Merely 69 children out of 189 were trained and 55 out of 69 were certified. As many as 382 children were selected for the training under sector tourism and hospitality in training center, PS 26 and 149 out of 382 were trained, while 81 out of 149 were certified. As many as 206 children were enrolled for the training sector beauty and wellness in the training center PP 24. Merely 89 out of 206 were trained. And 50 out of 89 were certified,” stated the document accessed through RTI.

Under the PMKVY, the central government releases the fund amount in a phased manner. While certain amounts were released at the time of enrollment of children, a section of amount was released when the children got training/certificates. The last section of the amount is only released after the placement of certified candidates and post-placement support.

“Ideally, the number of certified children should be close to the number of trained children. But it depends on children to children, center to center and place to place. Law enforcement agencies were usually given the task to bring vulnerable children. As much as 30 per cent of the amount was released when children were enrolled in the courses under PMKVY. But the amount further settled with the number of children training/certified or provided placements,” said Rajat Bhatnagar, State Engagement Officer of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) Chandigarh.

The special project carried in police buildings was meant for youths in conflict with law and in dire need of care and protection. The target beneficiaries are school dropouts, victims of crime, juvenile delinquents, youth in high-risk zone such as previously addicted or vulnerable to falling in the net of the crime world.

SP (headquarters), Manoj Kumar Meena, said, “Chandigarh Police’s job under PMKVY is limited to identifying and bringing the vulnerable children to the training centers. The level of training depends on the training partners, which work in coordination with the National Skill Development Corporation.”

The RTI reply had also revealed that the Chandigarh Police has reportedly spent Rs 83.09 lakh for preparing three learning centres inside three police buildings.