Mere registration of FIR not enough to dismiss employee: Punjab & Haryana HC

Holding that mere registration of FIR would be insufficient grounds to dispense with a departmental inquiry before dismissing a delinquent employee, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has set aside an order of the Punjab Police as per which a head constable was dismissed from service after an FIR was registered against him for allegedly throwing biris (cigarette), jarda (tobacco) and a mobile phone to a prisoner inside the Sangrur district jail.

As per the FIR, it was alleged that the petitioner, Jarnail Singh, a head constable of Punjab Police threw biris, jarda and a mobile phone to a prisoner inside the jail and, when he was apprehended, he had a scuffle with a jail official. On the registration of the FIR, the Sangrur SSP dismissed him from service on November 13, 2017. The dismissal was by invoking Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution, holding that there is no need to hold a departmental inquiry owing to the possibility that the witnesses will not give evidence against the police official due to threat or because the official can misuse the post or influence witnesses.

The counsel for Singh, advocate Parminder Singh Sekhon, argued that a false and frivolous FIR had been registered against the petitioner, in which he was granted regular bail. The dismissal order did not contain any cogent reason for dispensing with the departmental inquiry, he said.

The state counsel, opposing the plea, argued that there are convicts and anti-social persons confined in the jail and a mobile phone can be misused by prisoners and anti-social elements in the prison for contacting their accomplices outside the jail. The mobile phone, in the possession of the anti-social elements and drug smugglers, can be a danger to the security of the country. Due to this illegal act, the image of the police department was tarnished due to which he was rightly dismissed from service, the counsel said.

The bench of Justice Jaishree Thakur, after perusing Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution, said that the authority empowered to dismiss or remove a person or to reduce his rank without holding a departmental inquiry has to record reasons as to why it is not practical to hold such an inquiry. This reasoning is missing in the impugned order, the court said.

Justice Thakur added, “Mere registration of an FIR would not be sufficient ground to invoke Article 311 (2) (b) of the Constitution of India to dispense with holding of a departmental inquiry before dismissing a delinquent employee. In case of conviction, the situation is altogether different as has been specified in Article 311 (2) (a) of the Constitution of India.”

The high court said that a mere observation that “it is possible that the witnesses will not give evidence against this police official due to threat or this official can misuse the post can give threat to the witnesses or can win them over” would not satisfy the stringent conditions imposed regarding giving a reasonable explanation as to why an inquiry cannot be held.

The court thus ordered to set aside the petitioner’s dismissal order from service vide dated November 13, 2017, leaving it open to the department to take departmental action in accordance with the law.