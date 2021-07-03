Mercury drops below 40 degrees Celsius in Chandigarh, light rainfall expected

National Capital, Delhi, and certain parts of Himachal, including areas of nearby Paonta Sahib, on Friday also received moderate rainfall, with light rain also expected in Chandigarh from Friday. (Representational Image)

THE MAXIMUM temperature in Chandigarh on Friday was recorded at 39.9 degrees Celsius, slightly below the 40 degrees Celsius mark which causes a heatwave. The minimum temperature for the day was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius.

A “heatwave” for the plains is declared when the maximum temperature is more than 40 degrees Celsius, and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

National Capital, Delhi, and certain parts of Himachal, including areas of nearby Paonta Sahib, on Friday also received moderate rainfall, with light rain also expected in Chandigarh from Friday.

Chandigarh’s neighbour, Mohali, witnessed high winds throughout the day, but there was no rainfall.

AK Singh, Director Chandigarh Metrological Department, said, “There is a forecast of light rainfall for at least three days, starting Friday. Westerly and southwesterly winds in low pressure is responsible for the ongoing heatwaves and hot weather in the region, including Chandigarh. Monsoon has also been delayed this time. The maximum temperature, however, will remain below 40 degrees Celsius in coming days.”