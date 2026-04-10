Mercedes, Harley and private diary: What Haryana Vigilance told court after arrest of ex-Kotak VP

A day after the arrest of Kotak Mahindra Bank’s former deputy vice-president Pushpender Singh in the Rs 150 crore fraud, the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau claimed Thursday he had “personally received around Rs 30–35 crore from the embezzled amount”.

Singh, 41, a resident of Panchkula, was taken into custody Wednesday after he surrendered in connection with the alleged fraud involving accounts and fixed deposits of the Panchkula Municipal Corporation. He is the sixth person arrested in the case.

On Thursday, he was produced before a Panchkula court, where the vigilance sought a seven-day police remand. The court granted five days of custody.