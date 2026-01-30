‘Severe mental trauma’: Haryana rights panel orders multi-departmental probe after Delhi Public School teacher allegedly slaps student

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) on Friday ordered a thorough, multi-departmental inquiry into Delhi Public School (DPS), Karnal, in connection with the allegations that a Class VII student was subjected to physical punishment and public humiliation by a teacher in violation of statutory child protection laws.

In the order passed by Justice Lalit Batra, HHRC chairperson, the Commission observed that the complainant’s minor son studying at DPS was allegedly slapped multiple times by a teacher for a minor mistake in the presence of other students, causing severe emotional distress, fear, and mental trauma. The Commission noted that such acts, if proved, amount to serious violations of the child’s dignity, sense of security and well-being.

Taking cognisance of the allegations, the Commission held that “corporal punishment and mental harassment are expressly prohibited under Section 17 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, and fall within the ambit of cruelty and abuse under Sections 75 and 82 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015”.

The HHRC emphasised that “the responsibility of nurturing and protecting children lies not only with parents but equally with school authorities”. It underlined that “educational institutions are required to follow positive, child-centred disciplinary practices based on guidance, empathy and non-violent correction, and that fear and humiliation have no place in a safe learning environment”.

Accordingly, the Commission directed the District Education Officer (DEO), Karnal, in association with the District Elementary Education Officer, to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the functioning of DPS Karnal. “The inquiry will specifically examine compliance with the Right to Education Act, 2009, particularly the prohibition on physical punishment and mental harassment; the school’s disciplinary framework and administrative safeguards to prevent corporal punishment; and the steps taken to ensure child protection and safety on campus,” the Commission ordered.

The Commission further directed the education authorities to “verify whether immediate measures have been taken to provide psychological counselling and emotional support to the victim child and his family”. The inquiry will also look into the record of any previous complaints or disciplinary actions against the school and ascertain the status of registration of any case under the Juvenile Justice Act, if applicable.

In addition, the Commission ordered an “assessment of the measures adopted by the school and the Education Department to promote positive parenting and child-centred disciplinary practices, aligned with principles of nurturing, non-violent discipline and protection of children’s psychological well-being”.

Separately, the principal of Delhi Public School, Karnal, has been directed to “submit a detailed factual report explaining the sequence of events related to the alleged incident; the school’s policies and guidelines on corporal punishment and child protection; and the action taken or proposed against the concerned teacher”. The principal “must also outline measures taken to ensure the safety, dignity and mental well-being of the child and provide a categorical assurance that the student will not be subjected to any bias, harassment or victimisation in the future,” the Commission ordered.

The Commission has further directed that status reports be submitted by the deputy commissioner, Karnal; superintendent of police, Karnal; district education officer, Karnal; district elementary education officer, Karnal; and the principal of DPS Karnal. “These reports are to be filed at least one week prior to the next date of hearing, which has been fixed for March 18, 2026”, the Commission ordered.