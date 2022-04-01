‘Mental health of residents is our top priority’

‘THINK of solutions, not the problems’, is the mantra that guides Dr Rahul Chakravarty, the new President of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), PGI, an MD in Psychiatry, from the institute and a senior resident here. The association has a new team, elected in February and comprises 13 members, six in the general body and seven in the executive committee, with resident doctors from different departments, specialties, and strengths keen to make a positive impact on the personal and professional lives of residents. “I have been on PGI campus since 2016 and am well aware of the issues and concerns of the residents. Metal health of residents is a top priority and the need of the hour,” said Dr Chakravarty.

The team has already started work in the direction of campaign manifesto and the plan includes better hostel and canteen/cafe facilities for residents, a dedicated redressal/complaint forum exclusively for residents, active inclusion of all residents in ARD, sports and cultural activities, more participation of women residents in ARD and spaces for residents to take breaks.

As president of ARD and a psychiatrist, Dr Chakravarty said that he wants to first focus on mental health of the residents, especially those posted in departments like surgery, medicine, pediatrics. “We cannot reduce the working hours or patient load, but with the support of the head of departments, we can work towards an environment where stress and anxiety can be reduced, with small changes in duty rosters, more understanding between colleagues. Our seniors are on the same page and we approach them with solutions and not problems. Our priority is a round table, in other words, a wellness and psychological well-being clinic for residents, where they can come and discuss their issues and apprehensions. We receive around 50 crisis calls per month by residents, especially during thesis submission and protocol submission and our department head is very supportive of this idea,” he said.

The stigma regarding mental health, he adds, also needs attention, and here, communication is the key, for many issues can be resolved by sharing and medication is not always needed. “We need sensitisation towards mental health and practical ways to handle stress. In Covid times, we had one psychiatrist and psychologist in the NHE, to handle the anxiety of both patients and doctors, and in this wave, when many doctors were admitted to the NHE, they were also giving psychological support to patients. All departments of the institute pitched in with Covid responsibilities and the workload was shared by all,” he added. Dr Chakravarty said that as many as 15 residents have joined from the South India, and so the ARD is working to address their apprehensions, food, whom to call for help. “They will be here for the next three years and they should be comfortable with the environment.”

Dr Chakravarty said, “Here, mortality is high, and it has a terrible impact on mental health. So, we have suggested that the residents be given three months in ICU and the OPD, so that their mental stress is reduced and they can also work on their academics. The Administration is supporting us at every step, and we have faced no roadblocks, on any issue. Communication is the key to better relationships, patient care, success, and good work.”

ARD PGI demands a safe working environment for all doctors

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) has demanded a safe working environment for all doctors, in view of a recent incident in Rajasthan. On March 29, at Lalsot, a pregnant patient died during childbirth owing to PPH, a known complication of pregnancy and among the highest causes of maternal mortality in India. The patient’s family party created a ruckus outside the hospital claiming mismanagement from the treating doctor. Against all the guidelines of the Supreme Court, without any investigation, the police registered a case under Section 302 (attempt to murder). The doctor, a senior obstetrician, hanged herself on Tuesday. If this doctor was a murderer, reads a statement issued by ARD, then every doctor is a murderer because we can’t save all lives. All doctors should be booked for Section 302 and barred from practice.

With the above state of affairs, it becomes imperative to listen to the demands of doctors which have fallen on deaf ears and become the subject of discussion only after an incident.