Mental health helpline ‘TeleManas’ becomes operational at Chandigarh’s govt medical college

The psychiatry wing of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH-32) in Chandigarh has started the Central government’s mental health helpline project ‘Tele-Manas’ where trained counsellors will attend calls from patients who need mental health support.

According to Dr Preeti Arun, head of the psychiatry department, the facility is available from Monday to Saturday, keeping in view of the fact that post-Covid more and more people are seeking help for anxiety, depression, and loneliness.

The helpline is operational Monday to Friday from 9 am to 5 pm and on Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm. The contact numbers are 1800 891 4416, 14416, 08069390608.

Three counsellors have been posted to take calls from patients and they serve as the first point of contact. If they feel the patient needs further counselling and the help of a psychiatrist, the person is referred to a psychiatrist at the hospital who takes the case forward and decides if the patient needs to be called to the OPD, said Dr Suman Singh, Director of Health Services. A special cell has been opened at the hospital for this purpose.

“The intent is to reach out to people and areas where such facilities are not available, encourage people to seek help, and spread awareness about mental health. The counsellors guide patients at every step by providing immediate help,” Dr Singh explained.

The Central Government has launched Tele-Manas (Tele-Mental Health Assistance and Nationally Actionable Plan through States) scheme to provide mental health support and interventions to people in remote and neglected areas. The aim of the initiative, which was launched on World Mental Health Day, was to set up at least one 24×7 facility in each state and Union Territory to reach out to people with mental health issues and provide immediate support for their psychological wellbeing.

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, (PGIMER) is the mentoring centre for as many as nine states, including Punjab, Haryana, Leh-Ladakh, for the Tele-Manas initiative and the team at each centre will comprise psychiatrists, psychologists, counsellors, audio-visual and computer operators working in shifts.

In every state and UT, there will be one centre, and PGIMER is also working as a mentoring centre for GMCH-32, said Dr Aseem Mehra, assistant professor with the department of psychiatry, PGIMER.

Tele-Manas, according to Dr Mehra, will be an important step for crisis intervention of mental health, addressing stigma and raising awareness. “Ninety per cent of people do not come into the treatment net and there is a huge gap in those needing treatment and opting for it. Telemedicine can play a big role in reaching out to people and being the first line of contact, said Dr Mehra who added that the first step is to identify the patient and his or her issues.

“PGI will provide support in logistics and patient care and step in for guidance and treatment at the institute, especially in complicated cases. Many know they have a mental health issue, but don’t know how to ask for help, and Tele-Manas has the potential to connect many dots,” the assistant professor said.