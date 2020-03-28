Chandigarh: Mental health helpline at GMCH receives 50 calls by people anxious about pandemic

The doctor said that even though physical social distancing is mandated, one should ensure they remain socially connected to their friends and families through the internet and the telephone. (File) The doctor said that even though physical social distancing is mandated, one should ensure they remain socially connected to their friends and families through the internet and the telephone. (File)

As of Friday evening, at least 50 people had called on the mental health helpline initiated by the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 to seek help in curbing their anxiety regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We initiated the helpline on Monday and we practically really got intimated about the helpline Monday night, so the calls started coming in from Tuesday. Most people who have called until now are worried that they will get the coronavirus and are feeling really anxious about it,” said Dr Preeti Arun, from the Psychiatry Department of GMCH-32, who is heading the team responsible for operating the helpline. Apart from her, another psychologist and a doctor from the psychiatry department are addressing those who ring the helpline.

Busting myths and misinformation

Dr Arun stated that for the most part, people are anxious as nobody around has ever gone through such a large period of uncertainty during our lifetime. “This is quite unprecedented. So it is an anxiety driven period for most of us. Plus, there is so much being shared and told on the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown that a lot of people are just clueless and worried about what lies in their future,” said the doctor.

According to Dr Arun, the doctors operating the helpline do their best to ensure that correct and clear information is passed on to the callers, since most people are perturbed by the overflow of information that they receive from the internet and through social media. “There is so much misinformation and myth, that we spend most of our time just ensuring we give their accurate information on the disease and bust alarming myths. Just doing that soothes them down a lot and addresses their worries,” explained Dr Arun. Apart from that, the doctor claimed that for many, just articulating their worries and fears to a person in confidence allows them to deal with their overwhelming emotional state.

Aggravating mental health issues

Though most of the calls were from people who were deeply perturbed by the fear that they will get exposed to the disease or have already been exposed to the disease, others are people with underlying mental health issues who have not been able to seek help in the way that they regularly do. “One of the most disconcerting calls I received was by a patient with a mental health illness who was worried they will run out of medicines and no one will deliver the medication they need to their house during the clampdown,” stated Dr Arun. “I had to tell him that there are services available and chemists who will surely deliver the medicine to his house if need be. These everyday matters can become such a big source of anxiety in these unusual times,” added Dr Arun.

The doctor further said that even though physical social distancing is mandated, one should ensure they remain socially connected to their friends and families through the internet and the telephone. “Remain connected and speak to your friends, family members and neighbours, Communication can alleviate our stress and anxiety,” she added.

