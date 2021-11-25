Mental health cafe launched in Mohali by 21-year-old

Angel said the idea of the cafe came to her during Covid-19 when she was doing online graduation in Psychology from UBC, Vancouver, Canada.

In a unique initiative, Angel D’Souza, 21, launched Tricity’s first Mental Health Cafe named ‘Your Sugar Daddy’ in Mohali on Wednesday.

“People can come here, talk about their mental health issues and take part in the various therapies offered here. It is also a pet-friendly cafe, anyone can come to eat, laugh and heal here,” said the young founder.

Angel said the idea of the cafe came to her during Covid-19 when she was doing online graduation in Psychology from UBC, Vancouver, Canada. “I did not have much to do and everyone around was equally clueless. Covid affected the physical as well as mental health problems if many. It was then I thought of opening a cafe where I could make people smile a little brighter with the wholesomeness of food, games and activities.”

Funding for the venture was done by D’souza’s parents and Angel herself.

Funding for the venture was done by D’souza’s parents and Angel herself.

About the therapies offered at the cafe, Angel said, “We plan to introduce mindfulness, music and art as therapies. Then we will also have a ‘Puppy Therapy’ in which we will provide 4-5 people with a bunch of puppies to play in a slotted time period. Art therapy will have mindfulness activities designed to uplift your mood.”

Besides food for thought, the cafe will also tickle your palate with cuisines as varied as Indian, Italian, and Mexican.

“We will have a different cuisine every day and while the food is getting ready, we will ask our guests for permission to play cognitive games with them. We will also nudge them to interact with other customers if they feel comfortable enough”, added Angel.

Funding for the venture was done by D’souza’s parents and Angel herself.

Adept at baking, Angel promises to make the menu more interesting with pizzas in different shapes besides introducing a fusion between the Korean and Italian cuisine. “I am a big fan of Korean food and TV series,” says Angel.

She signs off with a message to all those feeling the blues. “If you are is struggling with mental health issues, please come here. The cafe will try to create a non-judgmental environment for people to meet and share their personal stories.”