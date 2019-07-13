Menstrual hygiene workshop held for underprivileged children in Panchkula

Written by Manik Berry

THE ROTARACT Club, Chandigarh Himalayan, organised a workshop titled ‘Hamari Kaksha’ on menstrual hygiene at the Shiv Kali temple in Panchkula on Friday. It was organised under their ‘Pankh’ campaign and aimed at underprivileged girls studying at the temple school.

It was attended by 30 children and handled by 15 volunteers of the club.

The volunteers tried to engage the children through various activities and used blackboards and slogans to break the image of menstruation as a taboo. They also demonstrated the use of a pad and methods of proper disposal. Keeping in mind that their audience were from underprivileged households, they also showed them how to make pads using cotton and clean cloth.

The organisers told the girls that menstruation is a strength and not a weakness. Jayantika Jain, the person who initiated this campaign told her struggle as a child, when she wanted to talk about the topic of menstruation and was told to refrain because it was a taboo.

She also talked about irregular period cycles and the effects of stress on the body.

While this is a new phase of the initiative, the club is planning to approach schools to spread awareness on important topics including menstrual health, virginity and intercourse with the help of nukkad nataks also.