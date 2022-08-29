Men of Steel: CLAWS brings out book on military leadership

The Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS) has brought out a book with ideas, thoughts and suggestions for the way forward with regard to military leadership in India.

Titled ‘Men of Steel, Military Leadership for India’, the book is a collection of chapters on the topic of military leadership, the historical facets and the future for which it must adapt in the age of new warfare.

The book has been co-edited by Lt Gen AK Singh (retd), former Lt Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Maj Gen YK Mor (retd), an YouTuber and trainer of young minds who wish to make a career in the armed forces.

The 15 chapters in the book cover various facets of military leadership and tackle the issue from varying perspectives of hierarchy and command. With the exception of one civilian, all the writers are former military officers and approach the topic in a multi-dimensional perspective. Lt Gen AK Singh Maj Gen Mor have also made their own contributions to the topic.

Most of the authors are well known names in the sphere of public speaking and think tanks while some are new entrants into these fields. So while Lt Gen SA Hasnain (retd), Lt Gen Mohinder Puri (retd), Air Vice Marshal Arjun Subramaniam (retd) and Lt Gen VK Ahluwalia (retd) are much better known for their essays on military topics, there is fresh perspective from Maj Gen BS Dhanoa (retd), Col SM Kumar (retd), Maj Gen Anil Sengar (retd) and Lt Gen Asit Mistry (retd).

The lone civilian, author Shiv Kunal Verma, in this pantheon of military men, must be singled out for mention because of the way in which he delves into the issue of lapses of higher military leadership in the 1962 and the 1965 wars. Unfortunately, not many military personalities are willing to touch upon the subject of forensic examination of the conduct of the top Commanders in past military operations.

Maj Gen Dhanoa highlights the fact an extended commitment in counter insurgency and counter terror operations has given the Army a generation of officers “primed for such operational planning and conduct, but who are mostly unfamiliar with the greater rigours and complexities of planning for conventional conflict with a peer adversary”.

He urges a change in the paradigm of selection of operational level leaders from the tactical sub set that is currently followed and suggests that the current fixation with command and staff billets for all officers who pass staff college needs to be shed. He also speaks about another year of study after staff college for selected officers who may tenet joint appointments in operational headquarters, something akin to the School of Advanced Military Studies (SAMS) that the US

and NATO allies established in the 1980s. Lt Gen Mohinder Puri has drawn upon his own experiences as GOC 8 Mountain Division during the Kargil conflict and touched upon the roles played by Junior, middle and senior levels of leadership. He has commented in detail on the role of the senior leadership and says that ‘Commanders who evolve plans and execute them in the spirit of hope, optimism and positivity, have a better chance of success in battle than those who let fear override their mind and mental faculties”.

CLAWS and the authors would do another yeoman’s service if they were to take a cue from Shiv Kunal Verma and bring out another book on performance of senior leadership in major military operations since Independence till Operation Parakram. One major aspect which needs to be addressed regarding the higher military leadership is the higher age profile of the Generals commanding field formations in the Indian Army and their application of professional knowledge.

To quote Maj Gen JFC Fuller (retd) from his book, ‘Generalship: It’s Diseases and Cures’ A General must be sufficiently young to retain the vigour that is needed in mind and body and he must also have adequate grey matter to sort out his professional knowledge for practical implementation. Essentially, not ‘what to think’ but ‘how to think’.

Gen Fuller explains, “I remember once attending some French manoeuvres, when after an exercise General Debeney asked a Divisional Commander to explain his plan to him. This officer began- ‘My machine guns….’ Whereupon he was cut short by Debeney who excitedly roared out- ‘Damn your machine guns, I want your ideas’.