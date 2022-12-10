5 men kidnap, attack vet doctor at Barara

Five armed men with sharp weapons allegedly kidnapped and attacked a veterinary doctor in village Thambar, Barara, on Thursday. The assailants allegedly took the victim to a dera, where they attacked him and also pushed a rod into his private parts. The accused were identified as Sushil, Shubham, Sanjiv, Kushalpal and Mukesh.

Two of the accused have been arrested by Barara police.

According to the victim’s father, the complainant in the case, his son was stopped near the cremation ground late night on Wednesday. The accused then damaged his car and kidnapped him.

As he was looking for his son, he heard screams from inside the dera, where he found him grievously injured.

He said that his son had previously been beaten up thrice by the assailants.

The assailants allegedly attacked the doctor due to a 7-year-old enmity, as he favoured the opposite party during the panachayat elections.

The condition of the doctor was said to be serious and he was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh.