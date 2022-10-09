Two men exchange hotel employee’s ATM card, cheat him of Rs 1.50 lakh

Two people cheated a Sector 41 resident of Rs 1.50 lakh after exchanging his ATM card at an ATM booth in Sector 41

market.

The victim, Parshuram, is a hotel employee and does not know much how to operate the ATM card. He reported to the police that he had gone to the ATM booth of Punjab National Bank for withdrawing money when two people met him there.

He reported to the police that he was facing difficulty while using his ATM card when the two men offered their assistance. Police said the two men took the victim’s ATM card and exchanged it with another one. Police said that the victim was told that he would be able to withdraw the cash after 24 hours.

Later, Parshuram received messages on his cell phone about the deduction of Rs 1.50 lakh from his bank account. A case was registered at Sector 39 police station.