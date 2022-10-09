scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Two men exchange hotel employee’s ATM card, cheat him of Rs 1.50 lakh

The victim, Parshuram, is a hotel employee and does not know much how to operate the ATM card.

Parshuram received messages on his cell phone about the deduction of Rs 1.50 lakh from his bank account. (Representational)

Two people cheated a Sector 41 resident of Rs 1.50 lakh after exchanging his ATM card at an ATM booth in Sector 41
market.

The victim, Parshuram, is a hotel employee and does not know much how to operate the ATM card. He reported to the police that he had gone to the ATM booth of Punjab National Bank for withdrawing money when two people met him there.

He reported to the police that he was facing difficulty while using his ATM card when the two men offered their assistance. Police said the two men took the victim’s ATM card and exchanged it with another one. Police said that the victim was told that he would be able to withdraw the cash after 24 hours.

More from Chandigarh

Later, Parshuram received messages on his cell phone about the deduction of Rs 1.50 lakh from his bank account. A case was registered at Sector 39 police station.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...Premium
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasasPremium
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasas
Pilot launch of e-rupee for specific use cases: What is the RBI’s planPremium
Pilot launch of e-rupee for specific use cases: What is the RBI’s plan
The Sunday Profile: KCR in avatar ‘Bharat’Premium
The Sunday Profile: KCR in avatar ‘Bharat’

First published on: 09-10-2022 at 07:13:17 am
Next Story

2 in car snatch senior citizen’s purse, caught by colony residents

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 09: Latest News
Advertisement