Members of Saksham Union protest, 16 arrested

As many as 500 members of ‘Haryana Saksham Union’, gathered in Panchkula from various parts of the state, took out a protest from Sector 5 to the Housing Board Chowk, where they were blocked by the Panchkula police barriers. The union’s aim was to reach the CM’s residence in Chandigarh and encircle it.

Advertising

The union began the march at 1.20pm and reached the housing board after 2pm. Haryana police taking swift action, arrested the main leaders of the union and escorted the remaining back to the protest site. More than 16 people were arrested by the Sector 5 and 14 police station of Panchkula, including a 2-year-old child.

The Saksham Yuva Scheme, which was launched by the Haryana Government in 2016, is a scheme for the unemployed youth of the state which offers some monthly financial assistance to the unemployed graduates and post-graduates. The scheme gives the unemployed graduates Rs 1500 and postgraduates Rs 3000 for a maximum of three years or till the age of 35.

The protesters were demanding that the government abolish the three years or 35 years of age limit rule. They also asked for travel allowance and demanded that under this scheme, female and differently-abled workers are given work only in a radius of a 25km.

Advertising

The scheme currently gives an unemployed person 100 hours of work per month. The protestors demanded that they get regular work and their salaries be increased to at least 15,000 Rs for undergraduates and 18,000 for postgraduates from their current Rs 7,500 for undergraduates and Rs 9,000 for postgraduates.

Naveen Kumar, of Raipur Rani, who has a family of five including his father, mother, wife and one seven-year-old child, says, “Even a class four peon gets more money than us. Their total pay is above Rs 17,000 whereas I get only Rs 7,500 even after being a graduate.”

Eligibility criteria