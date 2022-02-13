Punjab: Member of Sampat Nehra gang arrested for possessing pistol, five live cartridges

A 28-YEAR-OLD member of Sampat Nehra gang, Satbir Singh, alias Gujjar, was arrested for possessing a country-made pistol with five live cartridges near St Kabir light point, Sector 26, on Friday night.

Police said Satbir Singh, a resident of Bhainsa Tibba village in Mansa Devi Complex (MDC), Panchkula, has been sharing the numbers of prominent traders of Chandigarh settled in Grain Market, Sector 26, with Nehra who is lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi.

Sources said Nehra further forwarded these numbers to one of his accomplices, Goldy Brar, who is believed to be in a foreign country, to make extortion and threatening calls to the traders.

Accused Satbir alias Gujjar has been involved in at least seven crimes, including some committed with notorious criminal Nehra in Haryana.

“Satbir Singh alias Gujjar was released on bail in many cases registered against him. We learnt that he was in contact with Sampat Nehra through WhatsApp calls. Nehra is lodged in Tihar Jail. On Friday night, one of my police teams apprehended him with an illegal weapon and cartridges. He was travelling in a Bolero bearing Himachal registration number. We questioned him on various aspects. He was remanded in

judicial custody today,” said Inspector Amanjot Singh, incharge of operations cell.

Sources said the Haryana Police was informed about the arrest of Satbir Singh. A case was registered at Sector 26 police station.

Nehra is a notorious criminal facing criminal charges in at least two dozen cases, including murder, attempt to murder and extortion.

Sources said that there are many people, especially youngsters linked with Nehra and his associates through many channels. These people used to collect information about businessmen, traders and further passed it to criminals lodged in many jails.