Melting Pot

Vivid India presents a creative look at the past and the future

Annual exhibitions by students of institutes that teach creative subjects are good to view for they present an insight into the future generations take on art and design. In that sense Vivid India,the annual exhibition of textile and interior designs of the Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD) is a well collated potpourri of ideas and themes. Working on the concept of a time machine,the exhibition on view for everyone at INIFDs Sector 8 campus goes back and forth in time  from Caesars Palace in ancient Rome to the retro 70s. It also presents,through specially put together sets handmade by the students,a cafe in 3012,a restaurant in the Amazon rainforests to an ancient Chinese lounge. Its interesting to view how students of textile and interior design have used handmade crops,keeping the authenticity of the era intact.

In Caesers Den,we liked the effort to create the Roman architecture with mosaic and mural work. The enormous columns,heavy cornices and motifs have been dexterously carved by the students,albeit in thermocol. Deep colours like signal red and Grecian green have been used on walls with dado work,which was a major feature of the Roman interiors. Though its amusing to see a student dressed like a Gladiator,the line-up is impressive. Move on further and one can see what it would be like to check into a cafe in space. Cafe 3012,away from earth,has been created by students with special light effects and images that seem borrowed from a sci-fi film and could have been worked on further. Nature Whispers on the other hand is a well-thought out showcase that tells a story of reduction,reuse and recycling of products,which gives a new meaning to interior space. Use of ash bricks and jute rope is a friendly approach to environment,which is well demonstrated by the students. To step back and enjoy good old days with a twist the time machine,the exhibition,takes you to the cafe of the 70s with quirky circular motifs,shiny leather couches and framed posters of retro Hollywood movies. However,stepping out of the usual,students have created an exhibition area on Swadesh presenting the tale of the national freedom movement through textiles,wall prints and interior design. While one wall is dedicated to all the freedom fighters with an artistic depiction of the tricolour,there are creations highlighting the Dandi March along with a tribute to postcards in the form of lampshades.

The exhibition will be open for view from April 11 to 15 from 12 noon to 7 pm.

