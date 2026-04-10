Mehron, accused in influencer murder case, deported by UAE

Self-styled Sikh leader Amritpal Singh Mehron, key accused in the murder of Instagram influencer Kanchan Kumari, was Thursday deported to India by the UAE government. Mehron had gained notoriety for his online moral policing activities and leadership of the group ‘Qaum De Rakhe’.

He had fled to Dubai after the murder of Kanchan Kumari alias Kamal Kaur ‘Bhabhi’ in June 2025 in Bathinda and continued to issue threats on social media from there. Police said that Kanchan was strangled to death for posting content considered “immoral and vulgar.” Mehron reportedly claimed responsibility via a video, justifying it as enforcement of moral standards. He fled to the UAE reportedly from Amritsar airport within hours of the crime. Two associates of Mehron, Jaspreet Singh and Nimrat Jit Singh, were arrested for the killing.