Mehron, accused in influencer murder case, deported by UAE

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Self-styled Sikh leader Amritpal Singh Mehron, key accused in the murder of Instagram influencer Kanchan Kumari, was Thursday deported to India by the UAE government. Mehron had gained notoriety for his online moral policing activities and leadership of the group ‘Qaum De Rakhe’.
He had fled to Dubai after the murder of Kanchan Kumari alias Kamal Kaur ‘Bhabhi’ in June 2025 in Bathinda and continued to issue threats on social media from there. Police said that Kanchan was strangled to death for posting content considered “immoral and vulgar.” Mehron reportedly claimed responsibility via a video, justifying it as enforcement of moral standards. He fled to the UAE reportedly from Amritsar airport within hours of the crime. Two associates of Mehron, Jaspreet Singh and Nimrat Jit Singh, were arrested for the killing.
In January 2026, he was detained by Sharjah Police during a visa-related check and faced deportation proceedings to India. In February 2026, a Bathinda court declared him a proclaimed offender after he failed to appear in the probe. He had also been given notices to join the probe. The case sparked debate in Punjab about moral policing, vigilante violence, law and order, and the safety of women influencers. Mehron and his group had earlier threatened other creators too.
Mehron comes from a modest background and worked as a bike mechanic. His 2022 election affidavit mentions completing Class 12 in Moga followed by a diploma in diesel mechanics.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram