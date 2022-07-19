Mehndi moves HC, wants conviction orders set aside ‘in interest of justice’

Singer Daler Mehndi Monday filed a revision petition before the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging the orders of trial court which convicted him to two years in jail in an immigration fraud case registered in 2003. The matter is yet to come up for hearing before the HC.

Mehndi was on July 14 arrested and sent to jail after a Patiala court dismissed his appeal against a two-year jail term awarded to him in the immigration fraud case. The court of judicial magistrate Nidhi Saini had sentenced Mehndi to two years in jail in March 2018, after holding him guilty under sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (conspiracy). Mehndi, who had secured bail, had challenged the order in the court of Additional Sessions Judge H S Grewal.

In HC, Mehndi through his counsel, Senior Advocate RS Cheema with Arshdeep Singh Cheema, has sought to set aside the judgment of conviction passed on March 16, 2018 and the decision of JMIC Patiala passed on July 14 affirming the same. Mehndi has sought that he be acquitted of the charges against him in the interest of justice.

The petition filed before HC submits that the failure of the trial judge to comprehensively, critically and objectively examine the material on record, has resulted in manifest injustice. “It is an unfortunate case where due to the voluminous record, the courts below did not minutely examine the evidence,” the petitioner has contended.

“The Courts below also failed to examine the allegations against the petitioner, who was maliciously targeted for extraneous reasons, including extortion, on the touchstone of probabilities, which is the only reliable test in a case of one sided orchestrated oral evidence of deeply interested witnesses”, mentioned the petition.

It is further submitted by Mehndi that the trial court has in a mechanical manner relied upon the oral testimony of those prosecution witnesses who seems to have supported the case of the prosecution.

Mehndi’s petition submits that the defence placed voluminous evidence on record to prove the false implication of the petitioner in connivance with the then District Chief of the police.

“There is a fatal contradiction in the prosecution case insofar as the case has consistently been built up on the premises that the petitioner was not directly involved in dealing with the persons seeking to go abroad in an illegal manner, in collusion with the accused whereas the said strategy was given up by crudely alleging that petitioner had directly obtained a payment of Rs One lakh. The allegation on the face of it, lacks credibility and is motivated. The petitioner was undeniably a celebrity whose reputation would be of great importance to his vocation as an artist. The past antecedents of the petitioner being unblemished strongly militated against the accusations made against him”, read the petition by Mehndi.