Mega Tech Fest kicks off at Chandigarh University

A mega tech fest Invent was inaugurated at Chandigarh University in Gharuan on Thursday. The event recorded a participation of 50,000 technocrats from various top universities and institutions including IITs, NITs, IIITs and IIMs.

Delivering the inaugural address, General President of Indian Science Congress Association Dr Vijay Laxmi Saxena said, “India needs to follow a unique development model to achieve equitable and economic success. Science and technology are the driving forces for economic development and national security of the country. In the new millennium, India is progressing as a major economic power in the world.”

She further said, “Today, India has emerged as a power at the global level and in the last five to six decades the scientists of the country have achieved many important achievements. Science and technology has increased society expectations and thus, it is the responsibility of the scientific community to cope up with those expectations.”

She added, “We need to make Indian science and technology more vibrant and thus, universities and educational institutions need to trigger the thought process of the students. Universities and educational institutions need to go beyond classroom and textbook learning and expand frontiers of knowledge as a top priority of the educational institutions.”

Virtually present for the tech fest’s inauguration, Israel Space Agency Co-founder, Professor Chem Eshed said, “Technology can get us together and advance us all to a better future. You need to have the intelligence where humanity stands in front of technology and take a step forward for a better world.”

He added: “There is a need to motivate students towards innovation and research. Israel has progressed in space technology by building nano-satellites instead of traditional satellite systems. Students at the higher and secondary levels in Israel are being encouraged to build nano-satellites.”

Among others, Professor Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) New Delhi, Padma Shri Professor JS Rajput, Indian representative at UNESCO, Professor N V Varghese, VC, NIEPA, Professor Manpreet Singh Manna, former Director AICTE, Professor Anantha Duraiappah, Director, UNESCO, MGIEP and Professor Dr RS Bawa, Pro-Chancellor Chandigarh University were among the other dignitaries who were present during the inauguration ceremony of the tech fest.