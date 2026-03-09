Beyond doles, a mega revenue push by AAP govt in Punjab

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann leads the way as Punjab unveils its 2026-27 Budget. With the historic launch of monthly financial aid for women on #InternationalWomensDay, the CM declares that every pre-poll promise has now been transformed into a reality. (File)

Buoyed by record collections from excise, the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab has outlined a strategy to strengthen the state’s finances through improved revenue mobilisation and higher capital investment in the financial year 2026–27.

According to the Budget estimates presented in the Assembly by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, total revenue receipts are projected at Rs 1,26,190 crore for FY 2026–27. Of this, own tax revenue is expected to contribute Rs 70,851 crore, while non-tax revenue has been pegged at Rs 15,687 crore.

Punjab will also benefit from higher transfers from the Centre following recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission.

The state’s share in horizontal devolution has been increased from 1.807% to 1.996%, leading to a rise in its share of central taxes to Rs 30,464 crore in FY 2026–27, compared to Rs 25,171 crore in 2025–26. It translates to an increase of Rs 5,293 crore. In addition, grant-in-aid from the Centre is estimated at Rs 9,188 crore for the coming financial year.