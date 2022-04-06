Meeting held to discuss pricing of school items

A meeting was held Tuesday in the presence of Vinay Pratap Singh, Chandigarh’s Deputy Commissioner-cum-Excise & Taxation Commissioner, with the taxpayers dealing in school uniforms, books and stationery.

Issues relating to the non-issuance of proper bills under the provisions of GST law and proper pricing of school books were discussed. Vinay has instructed the excise and taxation officers to not allow any laxity in the issuance of bills to the customers and to levy maximum penalty on defaulters.

Purva Garg, Chandigarh’s Secretary of Education, said that instructions have already been issued to school authorities to not recommend any particular shop for the purchase of books, uniforms, stationery and other items. Action will be initiated against any schools found not complying with

the directions.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Mayor Sarabjit Kaur on Tuesday wrote to Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, demanding him to “break the nexus of the lobby where selective book stores enjoy monopoly to supply books to thousands of students.”