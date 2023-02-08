Meeting between PU protesters, UT administration inconclusive

A DAY before the last day of the week-long protest by the Panjab University (PU) affiliated private, government-aided colleges against the UT Administration, an inconclusive meeting was held between the protesters and UT Education Secretary, Purva Garg, on Tuesday. The meeting lasted for more than half an hour.

The office-bearers of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) said that the officer was shown a 2015 letter issued from the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development stating that the issue of the superannuation age of the teachers working in affiliated colleges in Chandigarh is exclusively with the Chandigarh Administration and financial control of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Presidents of the local unit of JAC (teaching staff), Neeru Malik, and Prashant Arya (non-teaching staff) along with JAC representative, Sumit Goklaney, were present in the meeting.

“The meeting today held with the Education Secretary did not provide any solution to their pending genuine issues including bringing their

services under the Central Service Rules (CSR). The administration is not paying heed to their legitimate demands and it seems that they are covertly supporting the private money minting universities, around Chandigarh which are hell bent on commercialising the education system. Chandigarh is an education hub and such insensitive behaviour will promote private education mafia, which will affect students and the society as a whole,” Sumit Goklaney, said.

A large number of teaching and non-teaching staff of privately managed, government-aided colleges have been holding protests at Dev Samaj College for Education.

On Tuesday, there was demonstration and sloganeering at Kisan Bhavan, Madhya Marg Chowk, against the Chandigarh Administration.

The protesters said they will, under the banner of JAC, will hold a march towards Punjab Raj Bhavan from Guru Gobind Singh College for Women (SGSCW), Sector 26, on Wednesday. Classes will resume and will be held in open spaces at government-aided colleges from February 10.