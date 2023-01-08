Meet the top 12 iconic artists from North India

Written by Sunny Chandiramani

In the history of Indian art, there have been several prolific artists to emerge from Northern India. With its rich culture and history, vast diversity in geography, people and languages, the North has influenced many modern and contemporary artists.

Their artworks too have served as a unique look into the heritage of different regions like Punjab, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. Presented below are some of the most influential artists to have emerged from Northern India and make a lasting impact on Indian art.

1. Manjit Bawa: Born in Dhuri, Punjab in 1941, Manjit Bawa is one of the most celebrated modernists of the country. The artist’s command over colour and the free-floating forms that he creates have earned him renown globally. He takes inspiration from mythology, miniature Rajput paintings, music and literature to create a visual language entirely his own. His work as a serigrapher and printer too has been highly influential in boldly coloured paintings he now creates. In the calendar year 2021, Manjit Bawa’s works sold through major auction houses had a turnover of INR 11,49,87,365. The total lots sold were 15.

Manjit Bawa’s works. (Photo source: Twitter/ Sasidharan) Manjit Bawa’s works. (Photo source: Twitter/ Sasidharan)

2. Arpana Caur: A self-taught artist, Arpana Caur was born in Delhi in 1954. While gaining an education in literature and graduating with a Master’s in the subject, she chose to pursue her love for the arts. Her inspirations lie in Bhakti poetry and Punjabi literature, reflected in the melancholia and mysticism that can be spotted in her works. She is most well known for her female figures, powerful in their appearance and their clothing questioning the idea of a traditional woman. She is also deeply moved by political unrest creating works as a direct response to events in the country. In the calendar year 2021, 5 of Arpana Caur’s works were sold at major auctions with a resulting turnover of INR 39,37,298.

3. Paramjit Singh: Hailing from Amritsar, Punjab, artist Paramjit Singh was born in 1935 and was responsible for founding a young artist group – The Unknown – in 1960. His works concern themselves with nature, as he found inspiration early on growing up around scenic pastoral landscapes. His brush strokes, use of colour and seamless compositions create mystical landscapes that are worlds apart from the stark realities of urban life. Featuring rippling water bodies, lush foliage and fields of grass, the artist’s works are filled with both a sense of calm and movement. In the calendar year 2021, Paramjit Singh’s works sold through major auction houses had a turnover of INR 71,00,192. The total lots sold were 5.

4. Krishen Khanna: Born in what is now known as Faisalabad in Pakistan in 1925, Krishen Khanna is a largely self-taught artist. Despite seeing success for his work in the 1940s and his friendship with members of the Progressive Artists’ Group, he only quit his day job as a banker in the early 1960s. Although his vivid works stem from his lived experiences, they are not deeply personal. He is best known for his ‘Bandwalla’ series inspired by Indian culture and depicted in riotous colours, and his works exploring Christian imagery. He has gained appreciation the world over for his command over storytelling through his art, weaving narratives where he himself plays the narrator. In the calendar year 2021, 50 of Krishen Khanna’s works were sold at major auctions with a resulting turnover of INR 14,69,37,204.

Advertisement

5. Ram Kumar: One of India’s most well-known abstract artists, Ram Kumar was born in Shimla in 1923. While he initially began as a figurative artist, abstraction became his major preoccupation as time went by. Growing up surrounded by hillscapes and undulating mountains reflected in the many abstract landscapes he created in his career. He is predominantly recognised for his jagged lines, sweeping brushstrokes and use of multiple textures to depict nature and the need to be one with it. His spiritual journey through Varanasi and later Machu Picchu would also lead him to explore the human condition in-depth through his masterful creations. In the calendar year 2021, Ram Kumar’s works sold through major auction houses had a turnover of INR 32,88,75,963. The total lots sold were 69.

6. Nicholas Roerich: Born in 1874 in St. Petersburg, Russia, Nicholas Roerich was not only one of the most eminent artists of the 20th century, but a scholar, humanitarian and writer as well. In 1928, the artist settled in Naggar in the Kullu Valley, located at the Himalayan foothills and thus his endless fascination with the mountains began. His most impactful series of works showcase his deep love for the Himalayan mountain range, depicted in magnificent colour compositions and attention to detail. These works have managed to transgress geographical boundaries forever immortalising the artist. In the calendar year 2021, 8 of Nicholas Roerich’s works were sold at major auctions with a resulting turnover of INR 10,40,78,484.

7. Amrita Sher-Gil: One of the most renowned artists to ever emerge from the Indian subcontinent, Amrita Sher-Gil has had a massive impact on modern Indian art. Her style stems from the mixing of the traditional Indian and western sensibilities, reflective of her own upbringing by a Sikh father and Hungarian mother. Her later oeuvre depicting women from different walks of life, especially Indian subjects portrayed with a blend of aesthetics, depicted their issues and conditions unlike any other artist of the time. In the calendar year 2021, Amrita Sher-Gil’s works sold through major auction houses had a turnover of INR 49,08,73,617. The total lots sold were 14.

Advertisement

8. G.R. Santosh: A prolific artist and poet, Ghulam Rasool Santosh was born in Kashmir in 1929. He was initially trained in painting, weaving and papier-mache after which he went on to study fine art. Inspired by Cezanne and the Cubist movement to create Cubist landscape works initially, he is most well-known for exploring Kashmir Shaivism, Tantra and mysticism through his art. In the calendar year 2021, 14 of G.R. Santosh’s works were sold at major auctions with a resulting turnover of INR 2,28,91,576.

9. Ranbir Singh Kaleka: Famed contemporary artist Ranbir Singh Kaleka was born in Patiala in 1953. He dabbles in several mediums ranging from canvas and paper to mixed media. His works are a surrealist take on daily life, although he himself does not associate with the Surrealist movement. He is also highly renowned for his video art, combining an image created of light with a painted image. In the calendar year 2021, Ranbir Singh Kaleka’s works sold through major auction houses had a turnover of INR 32,69,730. The total lots sold were 3.

10. Satish Gujral: Born in pre-partition Punjab in 1925, Satish Gujral was a prolific contemporary artist, sculptor and muralist. Lines, forms and textures dominate Gujral’s canvases with a hint towards abstraction. Meeting the Progressive Artist’s Group early on, Gujral decided to reject the trending European approach to modernism and look for a style more indigenous, which can be seen in his art. He is best known for his large-scale murals, commissioned around the country and the world. In the calendar year 2021, 23 of Satish Gujral’s works were sold at major auctions with a resulting turnover of INR 4,91,18,409.

11. Sohan Qadri: Sohan Qadri was a famed painter, poet and Tantric guru who spent most of his career exploring mysticism through art. Born in Punjab in 1932, meeting two mystics in his childhood and being introduced to yogic practices early on endlessly inspired him. Combining spirituality and painting, he created a large oeuvre that blended modern minimalism with Tantra iconography. Structures created in his paper works through serrating the paper became a signature for the artist. In the calendar year 2021, Sohan Qadri’s works sold through major auction houses had a turnover of INR 1,60,69,744. The total lots sold were 3.

12. Sobha Singh : A celebrated Sikh artist of his time, artist Sobha Singh was born in 1901 in undivided Punjab. He started painting in his early youth. He studied European paintings and was also influenced by the works of English painters. The artist was inspired by the teachings of the Sikh Gurus and they became the principal theme of his paintings. He also painted the famous love legends of Punjab Sohni-Mahiwal which brought him recognition. Creating works spanning genres like landscape, love legends, and portraits of prophets, saints and national heroes, Sobha Singh dedicated his life to art.

Advertisement

(The writer is Vice President, Client Relations, AstaGuru Auction House)