Meet protesting teachers’ demand without delay: V-C urges Channi during varsity event

There were some uneasy moments for Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi as he visited Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar with Vice-Chancellor Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu telling the CM from stage that he was not able to meet the requirement of 90 days of education in a semester due to strike of the professors.

The college and university teachers have long been demanding the implementation of 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

The V-C said, “We are not able to take classes in university for last 15 days because our teachers have been on dharna outside for the demand related to pay commission. Their demand has to met either today, tomorrow or after five years. It would be better if you can meet demand now. Someone has to do it because it is mandatory. So it is better if it can be adopted now, so that our classes can be started.”

The V-C repeatedly urged the CM to must meet the demands of the teachers, who were protesting outside.

Channi was chief guest at an event to dedicate five chairs in the name of Bhagwan Valmiki ji, Bhai Jaita Ji (Baba Jiwan Singh), Bhagat Kabir Ji, Dr. BR Ambdekar and Bhai Makhan Shah Lubaana on Monday.

The V-C added, “We require at least 90 days of education in each semester. It is judgment of the Supreme Court. But I am not able to complete the 90 days.”

Another scholar Dr H K Puri told CM that teachers must be paid properly if university and colleges have to be saved.

Dr H K Puri said, “I want to bring it to notice of Punjab CM and Navjot Singh Sidhu that it is must to provide good salary to the teachers if we have to save university and colleges.”

Apart from Channi, PPCC President Navjot Singh Sidhu, MPs Gurjit Aujla and Mohammed Sadiq, Deputy Speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti, and several MLAs were present during the event.

District president, The Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union, Dr Gurdas Singh Sekhon, said that in spite of the promise given by the Higher Education Minister regarding the implementation of 7th UGC pay scales and non-delinking of teachers’ grades, no concrete development had taken place in this regard so far.

“We have been protesting, holding meetings with authorities for past one year,” he said.

Dr Puri delivered his key note address on life and achievements of Dr B R Ambedkar in presence of the CM Channi in which Puri said that Dr Ambedkar, in his last days, was not happy with those who implemented the constitution.

He further said, “When Dr Ambedkar was not in good health during his last days, Nanak Chand Rattu was serving him. Nanak Chand Rattu has described that Ambedkar was very upset during his last days. What had pained him? Because he understood that the Constitution was good enough, but those who had to implement the Constitution proved unfaithful. They were not loyal. He insisted that no law or rights are of any use until there is no Constitutional morality.”