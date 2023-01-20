Meet Mohan Singh, the octogenarian who fixes eyeglasses which others can’t

Mohan Singh’s small eyeglasses repair shop near Golden Temple in Amritsar takes you back 30-40 years. The shop has nothing to resemble today’s fashion and lifestyle. But it has a man who can repair eyeglasses which others can’t.

A Twitter user Love Pannu recently shared his experience at Mohan Singh’s shop on Twitter and the tweets went viral. He said he had bought sunglasses from Melbourne but lost one screw when he came to Amritsar. None of the top glass stores in Amritsar was able to fix it and then one person asked him to go to the old shop run by Mohan Singh. In that shop with no name board in front of Ramada Hotel, Mohan Singh fixed the sunglasses for Rs 50, he said, adding that he wanted to share with the world what an artist Mohan Singh is in fixing eyeglasses.

I bought my sunglasses from Melbourne and somehow lost one screw when i came to amritsar .I went to top glasses stores in amritsar but no one was able to fix it . Then a guy at trillium mall asked me to go to very old shop in hall bazar . (1) pic.twitter.com/aQLQXaITa3 — Love Pannu (@singhpannu87) January 17, 2023

Mohan Singh, now in his late 80s, told The Indian Express, “We were goldsmiths before Partition and were living in Lyallpur (Faisalabad), which is in Pakistan now. We moved to Amritsar in 1947 and started this shop here. Since then I have been repairing eyeglasses. Both my sons are settled and now I work here more as a hobby,” he said.

Mohan Singh pays a negligible amount as rent to the mosque which owns the shop. Inside the small shop, hardly two people can sit but it is still the preferred destination for people to fix their eyeglasses thanks to Mohan Singh’s years of experience.