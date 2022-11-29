This 79-year-old medicine prof has adopted 10 families at PGI

In 1970, Dr Sudhir Gupta was selected as a consultant at the PGI, but at the same time, he got a job offer from the USA and moved there.

Yet, his attachment with the institute remained intact, supporting training and research work here, and since 2009 has been donating Rs 15 lakh a year to PGI, to the Advanced Pediatrics Centre, for intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), a treatment for patients with antibody deficiencies.

Made from antibodies from the plasma of healthy donors, immunoglobulins are made by the immune system of healthy people, for fighting infections. Dr Gupta has adopted 10 families at PGI, apart from supporting others across India, offering them financial support. A professor of medicine, pathology and laboratory medicine and microbiology, and molecular genetics, chief of basic and clinical immunology at the University of California, he is also the co-founder, president, and director of the Foundation for Primary Immunodeficiency (FPID), established in the US to support the education, early diagnosis, genetic counselling, therapy and research of PID in both India and the US.

Here for the 6th National Conference on Inborn Errors of Immunity by the departments of immunopathology and pediatrics, PGI, under the aegis of the Indian Society for Primary Immune Deficiency in collaboration with FPID, 79-year-old Dr Gupta said that when he turned 60, he began thinking how to give back to society. He thought of doing work and supporting children with primary immunodeficiencies (PID).

“Someone has to take the first step, and I decided to do it, though I was told often that it would be difficult to work in India, I was the scientific adviser to Indira Gandhi, and was conversant with the Indian system. Even if I failed, I knew that I tried, for we could not let these children die due to lack of treatment. I visit the families I have adopted, and to see their joy when they see their children thrive, gives me so much satisfaction. Treatment for rare disorders is very expensive in Inida,” said Dr Gupta.

An inherited disease of the immune system, which causes serious and often life-threatening infections, an early diagnosis treatment, which is very expensive, is the only way to save lives. At PGI, children from across the country come for diagnosis and treatment with over 200 seeking IVIG treatment and more than 800 seeking treatment for PID. Dr Gupta, who did his MD from King George’s Medical College in Lucknow, is contributing to more than eight centres across the country to help the cause. While PIDs are four times more common than hemophilia, twice common as cystic fibrosis, and as common as multiple sclerosis, few people know about PIDs and the urgent need to diagnose and treat them.

“Our foundation works towards educating both people and physicians about PIDs and work towards early diagnosis in children and giving them treatment to prevent deaths. Dr Gupta, travels across India meeting doctors and getting centres to add facilities for treatment. As to how he convinces donors, Dr Gupta said, “I speak with my heart, honestly, and they feel connected. I am a little infectious. Age is no bar when it comes to working, and the word retirement is not in my dictionary.”