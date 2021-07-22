Medicinal plants a hit in forest dept’s plant distribution drive

Three teams of the Forest department personnel are distributing the saplings, plants.

Written by NIKITA SHAHI

ALOE VERA, Giloy, Tulsi, Neem, Ajwain, Green tea are among some medicinal plants in high demand during the ongoing Van Mahotsav-2021 programme. The UT Forest department was distributing medicinal, fruit and indigenous plants distributed free of cost under the ‘Van Vibhag Apke Dwar’ programme, which started on July 12.

Over 19,320 plants have been distributed since, most of which are medicinal in nature.

“Seasonal plants dry up when not in season, but medicinal plants grow well. Secondly, the pandemic has made people more conscious about the importance of medicinal plants. So, naturally the demand for these plants has increased,” said Amarjeet Singh, a resident of Sector 4.

“Medicinal plants are useful round the year. And these plants need less care than other plants. These are useful in routine kitchen work also,” said Sudhir Aggarwal, a resident of Sector 10.

Three teams of the Forest department personnel are distributing the saplings, plants. The scheme was flagged off by UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore on July 12. The department aims to distribute at least 80,000 saplings till July 29. A person can obtain five plants.

Apart from medicinal plants, saplings of Jamun, Mulberry, Jackfruit etc, which are considered to be forestry plants, were also distributed.

“The ongoing Covid pandemic has made people more inclined towards the medicinal plants and the demand is more than last year. Besides the importance of medicinal plants, space is another issue. Medicinal plants don’t require large spaces and can be easily grown in flower pots. Last year also, we witnessed the same trend. So, we have assured good quantity of medicinal plants for the distribution,” said Debendra Dalai, Chief Conservator of Forest.

Meanwhile, people who want more saplings can get them from the forest department nurseries, where they can get almost ten free saplings.