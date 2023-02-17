scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Two medical students die, another hurt as their car crashes into stationary truck in Punjab’s Patiala

The police said that the three students from the Government Medical College were interns at Rajindra Hospital.

accident patialaThey were coming from Sangrur side when they rammed their speeding Baleno car into the truck stationed on the roadside. (Representative)
Two medical students died and another was seriously injured after their car rammed a stationary truck on Sangrur road, Patiala, Punjab, around Thursday midnight, officials said.

Sub-Inspector Jaspreet Singh Kahlon, Station House Officer, Civil Lines police station, said that two students — Arshpreet Singh, 24, of Hoshiarpur and Anshul Chalana, 24, of Ganganagar, Rajasthan, died in the accident while the third student Pratham of Ganganagar, was admitted to the hospital with serious injuries. Pratham was driving the car, said SHO.

The police said that the three students from the Government Medical College in Patiala were interns at Rajindra Hospital. They were coming from Sangrur side when they rammed their speeding Baleno car into the truck stationed on the roadside, they said.

Kahlon said that prima facie, the car was speeding and it went out of control before getting rammed into the truck. There was none present inside the truck, he said.

Based on the statements of the families of the deceased, the police have filed inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC, said the officer who added that families have not blamed anyone for the accident.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 12:13 IST
