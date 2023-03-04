Medical students chased, threatened with weapons in Chandigarh

Three medical students were allegedly chased by a group of men and threatened with weapons while they were returning home from a night club in Sector 7 in Chandigarh to their home in Sector 68, Mohali.

According to the police, the incident took place early in the morning of February 19, with a Zero FIR being filed in Mohali only on Thursday, after a preliminary round of investigations.

According to the police, the complainant in the case Sector 68 resident, Jaswant Singh, had told them that that his son had completed the graduation in medical studies and was doing internship in a university in Kumarhatti in Solan, Himachal Pradesh (HP).

The complainant further stated that that his son, along with his three friends, had gone to a club in Sector 7 in Chandigarh. While they were returning home in the morning of February 19, some people in their SUVs started chasing them in Chandigarh and also started abusing them.

The complainant alleged that his son’s car was stopped in Sector 27, Chandigarh where the men threatened them with weapons, which included some sluggers and rods.

The complainant further alleged that later, the occupants of the SUVs continued to chase his son’s car till the time they reached Sector 68.

Mohali police registered a Zero FIR against unknown persons who they said were in Mahindra Scorpio and Toyota Fortuner cars under sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 341 (wrongful restraint), 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life, or imprisonment), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).