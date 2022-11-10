scorecardresearch
Medical shop owner alleges police threat

A Sector 11-based medical store owner Wednesday alleged that he was being threatened by a police officer to restore the electricity of his property which was rented to a private laboratory in Sector 11. The owner Vinod Kumar Singla said the contract between him and the laboratory owner was terminated and the tenant was declined a stay order from the court. Subsequently, the 11KV power supply in the property developed a technical snag. “Chandigarh Police came to me Wednesday morning and threatened me saying that if I do not restore the electricity supply, case will be registered against me. I have nothing to do with the disrupted electricity supply”.

Meanwhile, the police rejected the allegations stating that the tenant filed a representation and a visit was made to the property to check the situation.

DSP (Central) Gurmukh Singh said, “The allegations are baseless. A property dispute is pending between the two parties. We inspected the property following the representation from Singla’s opposite party. We made a report and submitted it to senior officers”.

In February this year, Singla and many others were booked for assault and trespassing the private laboratory.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 07:36:46 am
