Medical fraternity shows support for suspended Panchkula CMO, demands she be reinstated

A DAY AFTER residents came out in support of recently suspended CMO Panchkula, the healthcare fraternity of the state Thursday held a meeting at Civil Hospital and extended their support to her while demanding her immediate reinstation to the office and a fresh start to the inquiry.

The meeting was attended by almost 100 persons, with many reaching Panchkula from different parts of state including the President of Haryana Civil Medical Services (HCMS), Dr Jasbir Singh. State associations including the Staff Nurse Association, the Pharmacist Association, Multi-purpose health workers Association, Lab technicians Association as well as local doctors and those associated with HCMS participated in the meeting.

“A unanimous feeling which persisted today among all was that an immediate reinstation of the CMO is necessary to instill in the health workers the will to carry on amid the deadly pandemic. The suspension cannot be an award to such a senior level officer who helped a whole district wade through the tough waters of Covid-19,” said Dr Jasbir, while talking to The Indian Express.

To that effect, a delegation of healthcare workers even set out to meet Anil Vij but the meeting could not happen. “We were informed that the minister was unwell. We are preparing and will submit a representation in this regard tomorrow,” added Dr Jasbir.

In an order issued late Tuesday, Health Minister Anil Vij suspended the CMO, Dr Jasjeet Kaur for reportedly failing to arrange a bed for a patient on the minister’s directions. During the suspension period, her headquarter will be in the office of Director General Health Services, Sector 6. She will get subsistence allowance as per rule 83 of Haryana Civil Services (General) Rules, 2016, the suspension order read.

Resentment among doctors

A sense of widespread resentment in doctors, especially among those who remained employed under the CMO Dr Kaur, has been witnessed.

“I worked with her before my retirement and extended my services even after, only to serve her amid the pandemic. The suspension of a doctor of such high grade is unprecedented and unheard of. If she can be suspended without any inquiry, any notice and without her representation, how does one junior expect their jobs to be safe?” questioned a senior doctor at the civil hospital, on the condition of anonymity.

Another senior doctor, incharge of a healthcare centre in Panchkula said, “There is sense of resentment against the order among all doctors. The incident is most unfortunate as no version of such senior officer was taken into account. The order was taken without consideration of the good she has done which outweighs the one incident where a bed could not immediately be arranged. This is demoralising and humiliating. The doctors need to be protected from bureaucracy and politics. There must be at least some immunity.”