Medical education in Haryana gets costlier as govt revises fee structure

The medical education in Haryana is set to get all the more expensive as the state government has decided to revise the fee structure for various courses.

The Fee Fixation Committee of the Department of Medical Education and Research, constituted under the Haryana Private Health Sciences Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admission, Fixation of Fee and Maintenance of Educational Standards) Act, 2021, has proposed fixing of the fee structure of MD/MS courses to be started in private un-aided medical colleges affiliated to Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak.

The proposal was first mooted last year when the state government received a lot of criticism from opposition parties. However, with the new session beginning, the state government has decided to go ahead with the revised fee structure. The revised fee shall be applicable for the batches of students admitted under the academic year 2021-22 onwards.

“Haryana government has further considered to revise the free structure of ANM/GNM/MPHW (M)/BSc Nursing/ Post Basic BSc Nursing/ MSc Nursing/ BPT/ MPT and MBBS courses in government institutes from the academic session 2021-22 onwards,” a detailed order issued by Department of Medical Education and Research reads. The government has invited comments from all stakeholders, including students and parents, on the proposed fee structure. The last date for sending the comments was August 10. However, the department was yet to analyse the comments received so far.

In the category of tuition fee, including development charges, the state government has proposed a fee structure of Rs 9.5 lakh plus 10 per cent annual increase in pre-clinical specialities, Rs 11.50 lakh plus 10 per cent annual increase in para-clinical specialities, and Rs 20 lakh plus 10 per cent annual increase in clinical specialities. Besides these, there would be other charges including Rs 10,000 as college security, university charges (actual), thesis charge (Rs 5,000), library charge (Rs 10,000), research and consumables charge (Rs 20,000), medical charges (Rs 6,000), gym and sport charge, if provided (as per actual), internet charge (if provided as per actual), continuing dental and medical charges (Rs 10,000), hostel charges (for non-AC room – not more than Rs 75,000 per annum or actual; for AC room not more than Rs 1 lakh per annum or actual; mess charges on actual basis and no separate electricity charges for fan and lighting in the hostel, transport fee (if availed) and power backup charges.

The pre-clinical specialities include Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry; the Para-clinical Specialties include Forensic Medicine, Pathology, Microbiology,Community Medicine, and pharmacology; while the Clinical Specialties include Otorhinolaryngology, Radiotherapy, Respiratory Medicine, Psychiatry, General Surgery, General Medicine, Ophthalmology, Orthopaedics, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Pediatrics, Dermatolgoy, (DVL) Radiodiagnosis.

The fee of MBBS course in Government Medical Colleges was already revised through a notification dated November 6, 2020 to Rs 80,000 per annum with an annual increase of 10 per cent.

The state government has also proposed a revised fee structure for BSc Nursing/ post basic BSc Nursing/ M.Sc Nursing/ BPT/ MPT courses in government colleges.

According to the proposed structure, the total fee for BSc Nursing has been increased from Rs 16,250 to Rs 24,140; for post-basic nursing course it has been increased from Rs 19,750 to Rs 29,750; for MSc Nursing and NPCC it has been increased from Rs 30,250 to Rs 38475; and for BPT courses, it has been increased from Rs 12,400 to Rs 24,125. Hostellers for these courses shall not be charged any room rent, except Rs 9000 per annum as electricity charges.

According to state government’s policy, the students seeking admission in these courses would have to sign a bond with the medical education department. The government shall also facilitate an educational loan of Rs 10 lakh per year for four years. After a five and half year moratorium period, students would have two options of repayment. Those passing out shall be given a job in Haryana and the government shall repay the loan in seven years. In case the pass-out student wants to opt out of Haryana and work somewhere else, he/she would be required to repay the loan at his/her own level.