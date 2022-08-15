Medal winners will get DSP posts if Congress voted to power: Hooda

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said Sunday if he was the Chief Minister today, he would have gone to all the medal winning players and given them DSP posts. He said all the medal winners will be given appointment in high posts like DSP under the ‘Padak Lao, Pad Pao’ policy when the Congress will return to the power in Haryana.

Hooda Sunday went to the village Myna (Rohtak) to attend a programme organised in honour of boxer Amit Panghal- who had won gold medal in the recent Commonwealth Games.

“They sportspersons have brought glory to the country and the state government should also leave no stone unturned in their honour. The players should be given benefits without tampering with the ‘Padak Lao, Pad Pao’ policy that was made during the Congress government. It is misfortune that the present government has taken away the right of the medal winning sportspersons to be appointed DSP and higher posts and there is considerable anger not only in the players, but in the whole of Haryana,” claimed the Leader of Opposition.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda said several steps were taken to make Haryana a sports hub and promote sports talent during the Congress government. “Padak Lao, Pad Pao policy was implemented and our government had also started giving cash prizes of up to Rs 5 crore to the players for the first time in the country. The Congress government had built sports stadiums in every village, but the present government is not able to even maintain them properly,” he said.

Hooda said there is no need for the players of the state to be disappointed, “because the Congress will return to the power in Haryana”. “When Congress returns, the old sports policy will be implemented in Haryana and every player who has brought laurels to the country and the state will be rewarded with due respect, reward and position,” he said.